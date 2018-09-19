Log in
TCS, a Female-Owned General Contracting Company, Earns Seven STAR Awards

09/19/2018 | 03:58pm EDT

Total Construction Solutions Inc., a 100% female-owned general contracting company, was recently awarded seven STAR awards from The Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County Remodelers Council.

The STAR awards are widely known to be a prestigious honor for local remodelers, which exemplifies high quality and superior craftsmanship. The winners were announced on August 16, 2018.

While TCS has been the recipient of STAR awards in prior years, seven is the most the company has been awarded in a single year.

2018 Star Awards presented to TCS included the following categories:

  • Best Room Renovation ($30-$50k)
  • Best Room Addition (under $200k)
  • Best Outdoor Living ($50-$75k)
  • Best Outdoor Living (Over $100k)
  • Best Kitchen ($25-$45k)
  • Best Kitchen (over $150k)
  • Best Whole House Remodel ($350-$450k)

To earn these distinguished awards, contractors must demonstrate a superior level of performance, excellence in meeting or exceeding project quality requirements, design specifications, and most importantly, satisfying their clients. As part of the process, the judges also speak with homeowners and personally inspect the projects.

TCS is known for completing high-quality remodeling projects. They emphasize being involved during the entire remodeling process, and most importantly, having a presence after the project is completed. Notably, half of the company’s annual revenue comes from repeat business from former clients.

“Quality of projects isn’t the only thing that matters to homeowners,” says Barbara Anne Eagles, founder of TCS. “They also need an experienced remodeling contractor who will listen, give a realistic estimate, and deliver a project on time and on budget. At TCS, we only hire the best people, which is how we are able to deliver exactly what our clients need. The STAR award judges do a fantastic job of providing a well-rounded evaluation of each project.”

About Total Construction Solutions

TCS was founded by Barbara Anne (B.A.) Eagles in 2004, after numerous years of working in the new construction industry. The company specializes in providing a full range of construction services, including kitchens, bathrooms, basements, screened porches, attics, and more. Additionally, TCS and B.A. are committed to giving back to the community through several charities--most recently as a sponsor of the 519 Hearts Haiti 5k to benefit a women’s hospital in Haiti.

Visit https://total-construction-solutions.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2018
