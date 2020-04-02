Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TCU announces standardized tests are now optional for Fall 2021 applicants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:09am EDT

Fort Worth, Texas, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Christian University has announced that it is suspending the requirement of standardized tests for students who are currently high school juniors. For students expected to enter college in Fall 2021, the suspension of SAT and ACT testing due to COVID-19 has created additional complications, and the university is making accommodations to address these challenges.

“We understand the uncertainties high school juniors are currently facing,” Heath Einstein, TCU’s dean of admission, said. “Campus visits are now virtual, the ACT and SAT testing dates are shifting and it has heightened the already high stress these students are facing. TCU wants to do what we can to reduce some of the anxiety, so that students may focus on their safety and successfully shift to a new educational modality.”

With the policy shift, prospective students may decide for themselves whether they wish to include standardized test scores with their application. Students should consider their academic record in addition to their co-curricular experiences when making their decision on whether to include test scores. Other factors considered in the admission process are curriculum rigor, essays, and contributions to school and community. 

“TCU has never relied solely on one factor in admission decisions, and that will be reinforced while we are suspending the testing requirement,” Einstein said. “We have always believed that while standardized tests provide some useful information, there is more to a student’s record that indicates how they would contribute in and out of the classroom at TCU. The qualities that matter most to us – personal character and the ability to meaningfully engage with the community – can’t be found by looking at a test score.”

TCU will continue its policy to allow applicants to self-report test scores through the online admission portal. For any of these students who enroll, the university requires official results from the testing agency.

 

For more information:

Attachment 

Holly Ellman
Texas Christian University
817-257-5064
h.ellman@tcu.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Decisions by the Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc
AQ
10:41aCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : Canadian Whiskies Earn Acclaim on Global Stage
AQ
10:40aNetflix leads on downloads, but YouTube Kids grabs more hours
RE
10:39aCORRECTION : Altran reaches a new milestone in its development by becoming part of Capgemini Group
AQ
10:39aSettlement of the last part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group in Sweden
GL
10:38aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against VMware, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aSelligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Automation for Second Quarter in a Row
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
3CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group