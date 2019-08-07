Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TD's yield curve model shows 55% chance of a U.S. recession

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 07:39pm EDT

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The longest-ever U.S. economic expansion is at risk with a 55% chance it may slip into a recession within 12 months due to trade tensions and softening global growth, TD Securities analysts said on Wednesday, based on their model of the U.S. yield curve.

TD Securities said its recession model is based on the spread between 3-month Treasury bill rates and the 10-year note yields.

The premium on 3-month Treasury bill rates <US3MT=RR> over 10-year Treasury note yields <US10YT=RR> reached nearly 40 basis points on Wednesday, its highest level since March 2007, according to Refinitiv data. Typically, 3-month bill rates are lower than 10-year yields.

The two maturities first inverted in March before normalizing. They inverted again in May and have stayed that way since.

An inversion of 3-month rates and 10-year yields has preceded every recession in the past 50 years.

"The inversion seemed to accelerate after May due to greater fears about global growth and trade policy uncertainty," TD analysts wrote in a research note.

Due to these risks to the economy, they expect the Federal Reserve will lower rates by a quarter-point at its next two policy meetings, in September and October. They forecast it would reduce borrowing costs by another 75 basis points in 2020.

Last week, Fed policy-makers cut U.S. rates for the first time since 2008.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27pChina drawing up new measures to boost trade amid U.S. tariff war - paper
RE
08:25pDollar will be cut down to size if Fed gives in to market whims - Reuters poll
RE
08:22pSoulCycle, Equinox face boycott calls over investor's Trump fundraiser
RE
07:39pTD's yield curve model shows 55% chance of a U.S. recession
RE
07:04pUK housing market slows after June bounce - RICS
RE
06:51pNigeria's new oil czar wants to open books, turn into fuel exporter
RE
06:44pManulife profit beats on strength in Asia unit
RE
06:44pNIKKEI : Japan to resume export of semiconductor materials to South Korea -Nikkei
RE
06:15pJR SIMPLOT : Simplot's Chief Financial Officer Retires After Long Career
PU
06:14pIAC explores option to spin off Match, ANGI; beats quarterly revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : ALBEMARLE : Chemicals maker Albemarle profit beats, raises 2019 earnings forecast
4US FOODS HOLDING CORP : Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
5AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES LTD : AVINO SILVER & GOLD MINES : Reports Q2 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group