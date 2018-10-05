Log in
TDC A/S - Company Announcement

10/05/2018

Approval of Telia’s acquisition of TDC’s Norwegian business

TDC Group announces today that the Norwegian Competition authority has approved Telia’s acquisition of TDC’s Norwegian business Get (Get AS and its subsidiaries including the Norwegian B2B business, TDC Norway). The acquisition is not subject to other approvals and the parties expect to close the transaction later in October 2018.

For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Group Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.

