TDC: Completed partial demerger

Today, TDC announces that the general meeting of TDC has approved to complete a partial demerger of TDC in accordance with the strategy communicated earlier.
The demerger involves a legal separation of the two business units established in June 2018 (OpCo and NetCo), which upon completion of the demerger will be transferred to TDC's subsidiaries, Nuuday A/S and TDC Netco A/S, with effect from 1 January 2019, as further described in the demerger plan dated 10 May 2019. Certain headquarter functions and the primary part of TDC's external debt financing will remain in TDC after completion of the demerger.
At the same time Jaap Postma, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for Nuuday has resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but will continue as president and member of the executive committee of Nuuday A/S, Michael Moyell Juul, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for TDC Business has resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but will continue as member of the executive committee of Nuuday A/S, and Andreas Pfisterer, Senior Executive Vice President, responsible for NetCo has resigned from the executive committee in TDC A/S but will continue as president and member of the executive committee of TDC Netco A/S. For inquiries regarding the above please contact TDC Group Investor Relations, on +45 6663 7680 or investorrelations@tdc.dk.