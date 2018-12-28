TDH Holdings, Inc. : Reports First Half 2018 Financial Results

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) ("TDH" or the "Company"), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of various pet food products under multiple established brands in China, Asia and Europe, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Revenues decreased by 18.0% to $11.55 million for the first half of 2018, with decreases in sales from overseas markets partially offset by increase in sales in domestic market and E-commerce platforms.

for the first half of 2018, with decreases in sales from overseas markets partially offset by increase in sales in domestic market and E-commerce platforms. Gross loss was $0.89 million for the first half of 2018, compared to gross profit of $4 .16 million for the same period of the prior year.

for the first half of 2018, compared to gross profit of .16 million for the same period of the prior year. Operating loss was $5.69 million for the first half of 2018, compared to operating income of $0.67 million for the same period of the prior year. The operating loss was mainly due to the gross loss combined with the increased operating expenses.

for the first half of 2018, compared to operating income of for the same period of the prior year. The operating loss was mainly due to the gross loss combined with the increased operating expenses. Net loss was $4.83 million , or loss per share of $0.51 , for the first half of 2018, compared to net income of $0.54 million , or earning per share of $0.07 , for the same period of the prior year.

First Half 2018 Financial Results

Revenues

The Company generates its revenues from product sales, mainly including sales for pet chews, dried pet snacks and wet canned pet foods in oversea markets, domestic markets and by e-commerce platform. Revenue consists of the invoiced value for the sales, net of value-added tax ("VAT"), business tax, and applicable local government levies. For the first half of 2018, total revenues decreased by $2.53 million, or 18.0%, to $11.55 million from $14.08 million as compared with the same period of the prior year. The decrease in total revenues was mainly due to production restriction and delayed delivery resulting from 1) government mandated production suspension for the most part of the second quarter of 2018 in preparation for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit that was held in Qingdao City where our facility located; 2) equipment relocation, testing and delayed product delivery after relocation of one of our production facilities during the first quarter of 2018.





For the Six Months Ended June 30,



2018



2017



Y/Y Change



Revenues

($'000)

% of T

otal



Revenues

($'000)

% of

Total



Amount

($'000)

% Overseas $ 7,576

65.6%

$ 11,446

81.3%

$ (3,869)

-33.8% Domestic

1,725

14.9%



601

4.3%



1,124

187.0% E-commerce

2,293

19.9%



2,049

14.5%



244

11.9% less: sales tax and additional surcharge

(43)

-0.4%



(12)

-0.1%



(31)

258.6% Total $ 11,552

100.0%

$ 14,084

100.0%

$ (2,532)

-18.0%

Overseas sales decreased by $3.87 million, or 33.8%, to $7.58 million for the first half of 2018 from $11.45 million for the same period of the prior year. Domestic sales increased by $1.12 million, or 187%, to $1.73 million for the first half of 2018 from $0.60 million for the same period of the prior year. Sales from the e-commerce channel increased by $0.24 million, or 11.9%, to $2.29 million for the first half of 2018 from $2.05 million for the same period of the prior year.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues consists primarily of raw materials, labor and factory overhead expenses necessary to manufacture finished goods. Cost of revenues increased by $2.52 million, or 25.4%, to $12.44 million for the first half of 2018 from $9.93 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in cost of revenues was mainly due to increased raw material costs, such as chicken, beef and pork, write-down of obsolete inventories and low productivity after the relocation of one of our main production facilities. As a percentage of revenues, cost of revenues was 107.7% for the first half of 2018, compared to 70.5% for the same period of the prior year.

Gross profit (loss) and gross profit (loss) margin

Gross loss was $0.89 million for the first half of 2018, compared to gross profit of $4.16 million for the same period of the prior year. Gross loss margin was 7.7% for the first half of 2018, compared to gross profit margin of 29.5% for the same period of the prior year.

Operating expense

Operating expense consists of selling expense, general and administrative expense and research and development expense.

Selling expense increased by $0.27 million, or 12.8%, to $2.40 million for the first half of 2018 from $2.13 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in selling expense was mainly due to the increased payroll expenses of new marketing personnel recruited during the first half of 2018 and the increased advertising and promotion expenditures.

General and administrative expense increased by $0.57 million, or 63.0%, to $1.48 million for the first half of 2018 from $0.91 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in general and administrative expense was mainly attributable to the increased payroll expenses for newly engaged senior management executives and professionals, and increased expenses on application of production certifications during the first half of 2018.

Research and development expense increased by $0.46 million, or 102.0%, to $0.92 million for the first half of 2018 from $0.46 million for the same period of the prior year. The increase in research and development expense was due to new R&D projects during the first half of 2018.

As a result, total operating expenses increased by $1.31 million, or 37.5%, to $4.80 million for the first half of 2018 from $3.49 million for the same period of the prior year.

Operating income (loss) and operating income (loss) margin

Loss from operations was $5.69 million for the first half of 2018, compared to operating income of $0.67 million for the same period of the prior year. The decrease in income from operations was the combined result of decrease in net revenues and increases in cost of goods sold and operating expenses.

Net Income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

Net loss was $4.83 million, or loss per share of $0.51, for the first half of 2018, compared to net income of $0.54 million, or earnings per share of $0.07, for the same period of the prior year.

Financial Conditions

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $3.02 million, compared to $3.64 million at December 31, 2017. Accounts receivable and inventories were $1.82 million and $7.70 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2018, compared to $1.93 million and $9.14 million, respectively, at the end of 2017. Total working capital was $1.30 million as of June 30 2018, compared to $6.92 million at the end of 2017.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.04 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $1.13 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.28 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $1.25 million for the same period of the prior year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $1.74 million for the first half of 2018, compared to $1.54 million for the same period of the prior year.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





June 30,



December 31,



2018



2017



(Unaudited)





ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,486,464



$ 2,346,109 Restricted cash, current



1,037,824





797,668 Accounts receivable



1,726,107





1,932,924 Accounts receivable - related party



97,787





- Advances to suppliers



384,610





633,554 Inventories



7,696,593





9,135,332 Due from related parties



283,334





361,961 Prepayments and other current assets



957,391





371,796 Total current assets



13,670,110





15,579,344 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:













Restricted cash, non-current



500,000





500,000 Property, plant and equipment, net



3,358,909





3,520,373 Land use rights, net



204,899





211,023 Equity Investments



226,617





- Deferred tax assets



872,510





- Total non-current assets



5,162,935





4,231,396 Total assets

$ 18,833,045



$ 19,810,740















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Accounts payable

$ 6,260,891



$ 4,734,110 Accounts payable - related parties



134,175





152,298 Notes payable



1,807,950





1,377,106 Advances from customers



490,096





231,230 Advances from customers - related party



-





7,520 Short term loans



3,127,313





1,402,514 Taxes payable



13,331





13,562 Due to related parties



204,786





345,873 Other current liabilities



335,524





392,435 Total current liabilities



12,374,066





8,656,648 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Deferred tax liabilities



-





5,810 Total liabilities



12,374,066





8,662,458















Equity













Common stock ($0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 9,423,750 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017)



9,424





9,424 Additional paid-in capital



9,947,084





9,947,084 Stock subscription receivable



-





(100,000) Statutory reserves



160,014





160,014 Retained earnings (deficit)(1)



(3,957,057)





823,474 Accumulated other comprehensive income



299,723





308,286 Total TDH Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity



6,459,188





11,148,282 Noncontrolling interest



(209)





- Total equity



6,458,979





11,148,282 Total liabilities and equity

$ 18,833,045



$ 19,810,740

(1) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC 606 Revenue from Contracts with Customers using the modified retrospective method, which means that prior periods amount will be reported on a historical basis and amounts for 2018 are reported on the new basis. Under the new accounting standard, the main impact to the Company is that revenue generated from products sold to certain E-commerce platforms is recognized at the time products are delivered rather than when the price is determined and mutually agreed upon between the Company and the E-commerce platforms, usually at a later time after products delivery. The cumulative impact arising from the adoption was an increase to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018 of approximately $0.05 million.

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)





For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2018



For The

Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2017











Net revenues

$ 11,034,840



$ 14,074,615 Net revenues - related parties



517,038





9,087 Total revenues



11,551,878





14,083,702 Cost of revenues



12,007,697





9,918,642 Cost of revenues - related parties



435,449





7,161 Gross profit



(891,268)





4,157,899 Operating expenses:













Selling expense



2,404,158





2,130,758 General and administrative expense



1,476,634





905,693 Research and development expense



920,745





455,878 Total operating expenses



4,801,537





3,492,329 Income (loss) from operations



(5,692,805)





665,570 Interest expense



(46,142)





(46,814) Government subsidies



21,676





407 Other income



9,944





40,985 Other expenses



(34,629)





(61,591) Total other expenses



(49,151)





(67,013) Income (loss) before income taxes provision (benefit)



(5,741,956)





598,557 Income tax provision (benefit)



(913,052)





55,489 Net income (loss)



(4,828,904)





543,068 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(42)





- Net income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ (4,828,862)



$ 543,068















Comprehensive income (loss)













Net income (loss)

$ (4,828,904)



$ 543,068 Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment



(8,730)





122,832 Total comprehensive income (loss)



(4,837,634)





665,900 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(209)





- Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.

$ (4,837,425)



$ 665,900















Earnings (loss) per common share attributable to TDH Holdings, Inc.













Basic

$ (0.51)



$ 0.07 Diluted

$ (0.51)



$ 0.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic



9,423,750





7,900,000 Diluted



9,423,750





7,900,000

TDH HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)





For the

six months

ended

For the

six months

ended



June 30,

2018

June 30,

2017









CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:











Net income (loss)

$ (4,828,904)

$ 543,068 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities











Depreciation and amortization expense



189,571



174,663 Deferred income tax asset



(913,052)



- Deferred income tax liability



-



(1,174) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



436,165



(629,097) Accounts receivable - related party



(101,665)



- Inventories



1,152,362



(3,109,155) Due to related party



9,424



- Advances to suppliers



247,602



127,546 Prepayments and other current assets



(640,101)



(201,707) Accounts payable



1,740,043



2,929,702 Accounts payable - related parties



(16,146)



- Notes payable



472,309



(568,785) Taxes payable



(782)



39,846 Advances from customers



273,226



(469,522) Advances from customer - related party



(7,685)



- Other current liabilities



(52,402)



37,928













NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ (2,040,035)

$ (1,126,687)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment



(59,603)



(28,730) Loans to related parties



(236,388)



(1,225,765) Repayment from related parties



254,902



- Payments for equity investments



(235,605)



-













NET CASH USD IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES(2)

$ (276,694)

$ (1,254,495)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Collection of stock subscription receivable



100,000



644,970 Proceeds from related parties



4,665



1,736,158 Repayments to related parties



(188,484)



(676,957) Proceeds from short term loans



2,133,269



1,008,076 Repayments of short term loans



(314,139)



(1,169,430)













NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

$ 1,735,311

$ 1,542,817













Effects on changes in foreign exchange rate



(38,071)



34,820 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(619,489)



(803,545) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of the period



3,643,777



1,852,223 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of the period

$ 3,024,288

$ 1,048,678













Supplemental cash flow information











Interest paid

$ 46,142

$ 46,814 Income taxes paid

$ -

$ 7,390













Non-cash Investing and Financing Transactions











Operating expenses paid by related parties

$ 58,650

$ 43,059 Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ 21,785

$ 2,639 Accounts payable settled with loans to related parties

$ -

$ 10,632 Receivables from related parties settled with payables to related parties

$ 56,875

$ 1,060,574













Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,486,464

$ 528,118 Restricted cash

$ 1,537,824

$ 520,560 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 3,024,288

$ 1,048,678

(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-18, "Statement of Cash Flows (Topic 230): Restricted Cash", beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. As a result of adopting this new accounting update, the consolidated statements of cash flows were retrospectively adjusted to include restricted cash in cash and cash equivalents when reconciling the beginning-of-period and end-of-period total amounts shown on the consolidated statements of cash flows. The impact of the retrospective reclassification on cash flows used in investing activities and effect of exchange rate changes for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was an increase of $201,075 and an increase of $14,515, respectively.

