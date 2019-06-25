Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TDK Releases Haptic Feedback PowerHap™ Evaluation Kits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 10:27am EDT

ISELIN, N.J., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced two new evaluation kits that provide an initial impression of the varied possibilities of haptic feedback that can be realized with PowerHap™ piezo actuators. The BOS1901-Kit development kit is designed for and includes three 60 V actuators. The ordering code for the kit is Z63000Z2910Z1Z44. The board is based on the CapDrive™ driver architecture from Boréas Technologies, a developer of ultra-low-power haptic technologies with which TDK Electronics has signed a cooperative agreement. The main features of the BOS1901 piezoelectric driver are its small dimensions, low current consumption and fast response times.

The second evaluation kit is suitable for both the 60 V PowerHap types, and also the 120 V types. It is available in two versions: A driver for one actuator (Z63000Z2910Z1Z1), and driver for up to five actuators (Z63000Z2910Z1Z7). These kits likewise contain three types of PowerHap actuators.

Both kits feature a USB interface and offer extensive setting options with regard to voltage amplitude, frequency, pulse repetition rate, signal shape and sensor functionality.

About TDK Corporation 
About TDK Corporation TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/190625
Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/powerhap.
Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@tdk-electronics.tdk.com

Contact:
Debbie Martin
Marketing Communications Manager
TDK Electronics Inc.
732-906-4364

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ade18f6e-f0bc-4bcb-b6a6-0ba17ec0d18e

Primary Logo

PPD PowerHap

PPD PowerHap Evaluation Kits

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines opens new destination in Nigeria
AQ
10:53aINDUSTRIAL BANK OF KOREA : North Korea running trade deficit with China, South Korea bank says
AQ
10:51aT. ROWE PRICE : Baby Boomer Women Significantly Lag Baby Boomer Men In 401(K) Savings
PU
10:51aSOCIETATEA ENERGETICA ELECTRICA : Announcement – Clarification ref. Court decision on Oltchim – 25 June 2019
PU
10:51aJune Yields Two Best Workplace Awards for Clark Nuber PS
BU
10:50aUNILEVER : to shut ice cream facility in Nevada, cut 300 jobs
RE
10:50aSuez partners with fracta to provide leading-edge technology to enhance pipe asset management program
GL
10:48aRELX : Organized Cybercrime Targets EMEA, as Mobile Delivers Risk and Reward across Region; Eighty Percent of All Transactions in the UK are from Mobile Devices, Driving Lower Attack Rates
AQ
10:48aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:47aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER Dated 25-06-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, Iran tensions mount
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About