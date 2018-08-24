TECH POINT: Amazon, PepsiCo, Netflix, Tesla, Venezuela

Homebase will sell some of its assets in Great Britain, after it was declared bankrupted. Some of the group's warehouses are eyed by Amazon, which sees an opportunity in a British market that is lacking industrial buildings. Sites near urban areas would be transformed in a last-mile delivery site to save time.All in on Sodastream. $32.2 billion are put on the table by PepsiCo to buy the Israeli company. A share of the soda machines specialist will be bought $144 in cash, a 32% premium over the weighted stock price of the last 30 days. Meanwhile, Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in, an energy drink brand. It is in direct competition against Gatorade drinks, which is owned by PepsiCo.Every user of its streaming service on iPhone or iPad have to pay a subscription via iTunes, what allows Apple to take a 30% commission on that sum. But Netflix wants to stop it. Million dollars are lost by the company each year. So the technique is to redirect users on the website to avoid the restrictive conditions of in-app purchases. Spotify did it. A dangerous game to play for the service, as that might upset Apple. Is it going to be worth it? We’ll know it in a few months.Netflix also deleted all comments and reviews about its contents on its website and is now playing ads during programs. It is advertising, for now, its own contents. But it might be a way to prepare viewers for external advertisements.An unprecedented rescue plan. The new Venezuelan currency, the one that just lost 3 zeros, will be backed by the petro, a crypto-currency which was launched earlier this year. Its value is moving according to oil price. Petro's volatility will match oil and consequently will not suffer from speculation, unlike other crypto-currencies. A situation never seen before… but a possible solution to the problems of the national currency, which isn't worth much.Funding not secured. Funding secured by Elon Musk to take Tesla private might finally not be that secured.of Saudi is discussing with Tesla’s competitor, to invest in the private company and become a majority owner. A one billion dollars deal could be signed, and 500 millions are already on the table. Saudi PIF, which already owns a 5% stake in Tesla, does not put all its eggs in the same basket.