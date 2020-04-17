TECO Peoples Gas : Named One of the Easiest Utilities to Do Business With

Utilities continue to exceed customer expectations by making service easier

TECO Peoples Gas again was recognized as one of the easiest utilities in the nation with which to conduct business, based on first-quarter Customer Effort index scores from the 2020 Cogent Syndicated Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study conducted by Escalent. Peoples Gas ranked in the top three out of the 140 electric, natural gas and combination utilities included in the survey. The Customer Effort index score measures how easy it is for customers to interact with a utility across a variety of touchpoints, including obtaining service and finding information and offerings.

“We always put our customers first,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “Especially in these trying times, I’m pleased to see our customers recognizing our continued efforts and investments to make it easy to do business with us, even while many of our employees are working remotely and altering day-to-day operations for the safety of the more than 200 communities we serve.”

Last year, Peoples Gas received the highest overall score in the nation for the fifth year in a row in the 2019 Utility Trusted Brand & Customer Engagement: Residential study. The Cogent Reports study by Market Strategies International provides a comprehensive view into utilities’ relationships with their residential customers. Peoples Gas also has been repeatedly designated a Customer Champion and an Environmental Champion by the same group.

Escalent is a human behavior and analytics firm that conducts the Cogent Syndicated studies. More than 62,000 residential utility customers responded to the survey.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves about 400,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

