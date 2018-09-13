Log in
TECO Peoples Gas : Ranks Highest in the Region in J.D. Power Study for Sixth Year in a Row

09/13/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

Residential customers rate the utility highest in all survey categories

For the sixth consecutive year, the residential customers of TECO Peoples Gas have ranked the utility highest in customer satisfaction among midsized natural gas companies in the south region in the J.D. Power 2018 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

“We have made significant investments in our customer service systems and infrastructure and are so proud that our customers have recognized our efforts with this honor,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “Our team works hard every day to deliver safe, reliable natural gas and to provide excellent customer service to our customers across Florida.”

Peoples Gas ranked highest in customer satisfaction in residential natural gas service among midsized gas utilities in the south region, which includes eight states. The company ranked highest among midsize natural gas utilities in the south region in all categories of the study: billing and payment, price, corporate citizenship, communications, customer service and safety and reliability.

J.D. Power’s 2018 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on more than 56,000 responses from residential customers of the 84 largest gas utilities across the continental United States. The study was conducted between September 2017 and July 2018 and analyzed customer satisfaction in six categories.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves about 375,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.


