Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TECO Peoples Gas : to Help Bring More Natural Gas to Jacksonville Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

New pipeline means more people and businesses gain access to clean, affordable natural gas

TECO Peoples Gas, Florida's largest natural gas distribution utility, has joined with Florida Public Utilities Co. (FPU) to expand natural gas service in the growing Jacksonville market.

Peoples Gas’s affiliate, SeaCoast Gas Transmission, and FPU affiliate Peninsula Pipeline Co. Inc. are jointly building the Callahan pipeline. Peoples Gas will further expand its pipeline system in the Jacksonville area to meet current and future natural gas demand. This will bring new sources of clean, domestic, affordable natural gas to industries and residences in growing Duval County.

Peoples Gas will continue its long history of investment in the Jacksonville community, which is one of the utility’s largest and fastest-growing distribution markets with more than 30,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

“Peoples Gas is proud of its decades of service in the Jacksonville area, most recently with the $65 million investment that supports the economic development and exciting business growth in the region,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of Peoples Gas. “We are committed to bringing more safe, reliable, affordable and energy-efficient natural gas to our northeast Florida customers of today and tomorrow.”

The Callahan Pipeline will start at a gate station to be constructed on the Southern Natural Gas Cypress Interstate Pipeline in Callahan and will travel east to Highway 17 in Yulee. Construction is scheduled to begin in June and is expected to be completed by September 2020.

Peoples Gas and FPU previously worked together to introduce natural gas service to Nassau County and Amelia Island in 2012.

“We are proud to once again partner with TECO Peoples Gas to jointly increase the availability of natural gas in the northeast Florida region. Expanding access to safe, reliable and affordable natural gas is pivotal in driving economic development and supporting growth in the region,” said Kevin Webber, president of Chesapeake Utilities Corp.’s Florida business unit, which includes FPU and Peninsula Pipeline.

For six consecutive years, Peoples Gas has ranked highest in residential customer satisfaction among midsized natural gas companies in the south region, according to the J.D. Power annual Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Peoples Gas System, Florida’s largest natural gas distribution utility, serves about 390,000 customers across Florida. Peoples Gas is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Florida Public Utilities Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK). Headquartered in Fernandina Beach, Florida, FPU distributes natural gas and propane and provides electric services to approximately 100,000 customers in markets throughout Florida. For more information, visit www.fpuc.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corp. is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Okla.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pPurdue Pharma Announces First Participant Enrolled in Clinical Study Assessing Nalmefene HCl Injection for the Emergency Treatment of Known or Suspected Opioid Overdose
BU
02:51pEXCLUSIVE : FedEx to hire 700 flexible rural and residential drivers
RE
02:49pBIDTELLECT : 's Answer for Growing Advertiser Demand is Major Infrastructure Environment Overhaul
BU
02:48pAFCON 2019 : No Ghanaian referee for 2019 AFCON
AQ
02:47pOntario's abrupt move to end beer sales contract threatens investments
RE
02:47pCambridge-Lee Holdings Consolidated Results of Operations for FY 2018
BU
02:46pBARNES & NOBLE : Elliott Management nearing deal to buy Barnes & Noble - WSJ
RE
02:44pJEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Bezos says robotic hands ready for prime time in next 10 years
RE
02:44pPARKWAY ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1France seeks to fend off blame for FCA-Renault deal collapse
2CHINA MINMETALS RARE EARTH CO LTD : China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war
3CMC MARKETS PLC : CMC Markets chief says worst is over after profit plunges 90%
4GVC HOLDINGS : GVC : dealt bloody nose as investors rebel against remuneration report
5RÉMY COINTREAU : REMY COINTREAU : China's thirst for cognac helps Remy top profit forecasts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About