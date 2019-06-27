Log in
TECSYS : Invitation to Tecsys' Conference Call on July 3rd 2019, Covering Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results

06/27/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

Montreal (June 27, 2019) - Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 ended April 30th, 2019 on July 3rd, 2019 after the markets close. Tecsys President and CEO Peter Brereton, and CFO Mark J. Bentler, will host a conference call on July 3rd, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to present and discuss the results with the analysts.

Subject: Q4 and FY2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Date: July 3rd, 2019
Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT
Phone number: (416) 981-9013 or (800) 931-1360

The call can be replayed until July 10th, 2019 by calling (416) 626-4100 or (800) 558-5253 (access code: 21926069).

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of transformative supply chain solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness.
Tecsys' solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges
that organizations with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory. Built on an enterprise platform, Tecsys solutions include warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Through the co-creation of a more responsive supply chain, Tecsys ensures that growth-minded organizations have the chance to thrive and reach their aspirations.

Over 600 mid-size and Fortune 1000 customers trust their supply chains to Tecsys in the healthcare, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS.

Contact

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this web site relating to matters that are not historical fact are forward looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties, including but not limited to future economic conditions, the markets that Tecsys Inc. serves, the actions of competitors, major new technological trends, and other factors beyond the control of Tecsys Inc., which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. More information about the risks and uncertainties associated with Tecsys Inc.'s business can be found in the MD&A section of the Company's annual report and annual information form for the fiscal year ended April 30th, 2018. These documents have been filed with the Canadian securities commissions and are available on this Web site and on SEDAR .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2019. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

TECSYS Inc. published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 23:25:02 UTC
