TED :xWeekend 2019 to Taipei, Taiwan

TED, an organization that seeks to change the world with ideas under the
slogan “ideas worth spreading,” has selected Taipei, Taiwan as one of
the five cities to hold TEDxWeekend in 2019 to celebrate its 10th
anniversary.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006043/en/
TEDx event - Ideas worth spreading. TEDxDaanPark in Taipei, Taiwan. ‘An idea is anything that edits one’s world.’ - Chris Anderson, TED Curator (Photo: Business Wire)
Over the past years, TED has connected communities across the world
through holding TEDx events, establishing an online platform that has
captured over billions of views.
Dr. Luke Lee, TEDx Ambassador and Organizer of TEDxWeekend noted that
TED has utilized the power of decentralized web to develop citizen
participation through bottom-up approach, making it an example of the
best practice of digital innovation. Taiwan, meanwhile, has become a
facilitator and place where ideas are turned into action.
The upcoming TEDxWeekend has received positive responses from
enterprises and public sectors. Hochen Tan, former Minister of the
Ministry of Transportation and Communications, said Taiwan society,
which allows openness and diversity, has helped enriched and promoted
TED.
The geographical competitiveness also allows Taiwan to bridge the
information, communication, and technology of Northeast Asia as well as
economic benefit generated by the ethnically diverse population in
Southeast Asia. Taiwan looks forward to diverse conversations through
combining civilization of Asia continent and Taiwan’s oceanic culture,
added Hochen.
Chairman Jan Hung-tze of PChome Online Inc. and the Digital and
Innovation Working Group of APEC Business Advisory Council pointed out
TED demonstrates knowledge sharing, collaboration, and participation
through cross-field sharing, enabling ideas, thoughts to be heard and
practiced, and creates chance and space for minority to achieve equality.
Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun noted that digital technology influences
tools, economy and brings opportunities and challenges for Taiwan and
the world. She believes TED will show the integration of innovation and
creativity, and helps strengthen ties between knowledge communities in
Taiwan and that of overseas.
When facing disruptive innovation of digital technology that brings
impacts on economy, society, and life, the government, enterprises, and
employees have to gain a deeper understanding about “disruption” and
push for reforming policies to seize opportunities, said Minister Dr.
Chen Mei-ling of the National Development Council.
This way, applications of digital technology could be widely accepted
and further to achieve inclusive growth of digital economy. TED will
make significant contribution in terms of finding a better balance
between technology and humanity, added Minister Chen.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006043/en/