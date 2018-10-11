Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TED :xWeekend 2019 to Taipei, Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 04:44am CEST

TED, an organization that seeks to change the world with ideas under the slogan “ideas worth spreading,” has selected Taipei, Taiwan as one of the five cities to hold TEDxWeekend in 2019 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010006043/en/

TEDx event - Ideas worth spreading. TEDxDaanPark in Taipei, Taiwan. ‘An idea is anything that edits ...

TEDx event - Ideas worth spreading. TEDxDaanPark in Taipei, Taiwan. ‘An idea is anything that edits one’s world.’ - Chris Anderson, TED Curator (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the past years, TED has connected communities across the world through holding TEDx events, establishing an online platform that has captured over billions of views.

Dr. Luke Lee, TEDx Ambassador and Organizer of TEDxWeekend noted that TED has utilized the power of decentralized web to develop citizen participation through bottom-up approach, making it an example of the best practice of digital innovation. Taiwan, meanwhile, has become a facilitator and place where ideas are turned into action.

The upcoming TEDxWeekend has received positive responses from enterprises and public sectors. Hochen Tan, former Minister of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, said Taiwan society, which allows openness and diversity, has helped enriched and promoted TED.

The geographical competitiveness also allows Taiwan to bridge the information, communication, and technology of Northeast Asia as well as economic benefit generated by the ethnically diverse population in Southeast Asia. Taiwan looks forward to diverse conversations through combining civilization of Asia continent and Taiwan’s oceanic culture, added Hochen.

Chairman Jan Hung-tze of PChome Online Inc. and the Digital and Innovation Working Group of APEC Business Advisory Council pointed out TED demonstrates knowledge sharing, collaboration, and participation through cross-field sharing, enabling ideas, thoughts to be heard and practiced, and creates chance and space for minority to achieve equality.

Culture Minister Cheng Li-chiun noted that digital technology influences tools, economy and brings opportunities and challenges for Taiwan and the world. She believes TED will show the integration of innovation and creativity, and helps strengthen ties between knowledge communities in Taiwan and that of overseas.

When facing disruptive innovation of digital technology that brings impacts on economy, society, and life, the government, enterprises, and employees have to gain a deeper understanding about “disruption” and push for reforming policies to seize opportunities, said Minister Dr. Chen Mei-ling of the National Development Council.

This way, applications of digital technology could be widely accepted and further to achieve inclusive growth of digital economy. TED will make significant contribution in terms of finding a better balance between technology and humanity, added Minister Chen.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aUNITED AIRLINES FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AFTER LEFT ENGINE BLOWS : 'It sounded like a gunshot'
AQ
06:38aTOKUYAMA : Establishment of Research Laboratory in Taiwan
PU
06:38aSANDS CHINA : List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
06:38aSANDS CHINA : Resignation of Independent Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee
PU
06:38aMERCK : Global Survey and Documentary Film Expose Emotional Impact of Multiple Sclerosis
PU
06:38aJapan's FamilyMart to unload Uny, take $1.9 billion stake in Don Quijote
RE
06:38aCMSB CAHYA MATA SARAWAK BERHAD : Raintree Square Set To Spearhead The Retail And Leisure Scene At The Isthmus
PU
06:38aMITSUI CHEMICALS : Serves as Material Advisor for ANREALAGE’s Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 Show
PU
06:38aInSphero achieves new milestone with Akura™ Flow organ-on-a-chip technology in low-clearance drug study
GL
06:33aWAUSAU PAPER : WPP’s Karen Blackett OBE appointed Race Equality Business Champion by PM Theresa May
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2EXCLUSIVE: BoE takes action to steer lenders through 'no-deal' Brexit - source
3FT SAYS MURDOCH IN LINE FOR TESLA CHAIR. MUSK REPLY: incorrect
4BAYER : BAYER : gets tentative ruling for new trial in weed-killer case
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : rocket for NASA over budget, could further delay launch - audit
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.