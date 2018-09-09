TEE Land : Annual General Meeting 0 09/09/2018 | 02:52pm CEST Send by mail :

TEE LAND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore) (Company Registration No. 201230851R) Notice of ANNuAl GeNerAl MeetiNG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of TEE LAND LIMITED (the "Company") will be held at Orchid Country Club, Emerald Suite, Golf Clubhouse, Level 2, 1 Orchid Club Road, Singapore 769162* on Tuesday, 25 September 2018 at 9.30 a.m. for the following purposes: AS ORDINARY BUSINESS 1. To receive and adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for theﬁnancial year ended 31 May 2018 together with the Auditors' Report thereon. (Resolution 1)

2. To declare a ﬁnal tax exempt (one-tier) dividend of 0.15 Singapore cents per ordinary share for the ﬁnancial yearended 31 May 2018 (2017: Nil). (Resolution 2)

3. To re-elect Mr Neo Weng Meng, Edwin retiring as Director pursuant to Regulation 88 of the Company'sConstitution. (Resolution 3)

4. To re-elect the following Directors retiring by rotation pursuant to Regulation 89 of the Company's Constitution:Mr Lim Teck Chai, Danny Dr Tan Khee Giap (Resolution 4) (Resolution 5) Mr Lim Teck Chai, Danny will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent. Dr Tan Khee Giap will, upon re-election as a Director of the Company, remain as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and will be considered independent.

5. To approve the payment of Directors' fees of up to S$342,000/- for the ﬁnancial year ending 31 May 2019, to bepaid in arrears (FY2018: S$342,000/-). (Resolution 6)

6. To re-appoint Messrs Baker Tilly TFW LLP as the Company's Auditors and to authorise the Directors to ﬁx theirremuneration. (Resolution 7)

7. To transact any other ordinary business which may be properly transacted at an Annual General Meeting. AS SPECIAL BUSINESS To consider and if thought ﬁt, to pass the following resolutions as Ordinary Resolutions, with or without any modiﬁcations: 8. AUTHORITY TO ISSUE SHARES That pursuant to Section 161 of the Companies Act, Cap. 50 and Rule 806 of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"), the Directors of the Company be authorised and empowered to: (a) (i) issue shares in the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or (ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) options, warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares, at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors of the Company may in their absolute discretion deem ﬁt; and (b) (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instruments made or granted by the Directors of the Company while this Resolution was in force, provided that: (1) the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) to be issued pursuant to this Resolution shall be limited as follows: (A) without prejudice to sub-paragraph (1)(B) below, the aggregate number of shares to be issued shall not exceed 50 per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (4) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company shall not exceed 20 per centum (20%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (4) below) ("General Limit"); (B) in addition to the General Limit, the aggregate number of shares to be issued by way of renounceable rights issues on a pro rata basis ("Renounceable Rights Issues") shall not exceed 50 per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (4) below ("Additional Limit"); (C) where an issue of shares is to be issued by way of Renounceable Rights Issues, that issue shall ﬁrst use the Additional Limit, and in the event that the Additional Limit has been fully used and is insufﬁcient to satisfy that issue, that issue may use the General Limit, but only to the extent of the then remaining General Limit; (D) where an issue of shares is to be issued otherwise than by way of Renounceable Rights Issue, that issue may only use the General Limit, but only to the extent of the then remaining General Limit; (E) an issue of shares that is not for a ﬁnancing purpose may only use the General Limit, but the number of such shares that may be issued shall be limited to the numerical number of the then remaining Additional Limit;

(2) the General Limit and the Additional Limit shall not, in aggregate, exceed 100 per centum (100%) of the total number of issue shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (4) below);

(3) no shares shall be issued pursuant to this Resolution after 31 December 2018, if on that date the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) exceeds 50 per centum (50%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (4) below);

(4) subject to such calculation as may be prescribed by the SGX-ST for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1)(A) and (1)(B) above, the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) shall be based on the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company at the time of the passing of this Resolution, after adjusting for: (a) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities; (b) new shares arising from exercising share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time of the passing of this Resolution; and (c) any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares;

(5) in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the SGX-ST) and the Constitution of the Company; and

(6) unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, such authority shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier. [See Explanatory Note (i)] (Resolution 8) 9. AUTHORITY TO ALLOT AND ISSUE SHARES UNDER THE TEE LAND PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN AND TEE LAND EMPLOYEE SHARE OPTION SCHEME That authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to allot and issue from time to time such number of Shares in the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of awards under the TEE Land Performance Share Plan (the "Plan") and/or the exercise of options under the TEE Land Employee Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme") respectively, provided that the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to the Plan and Scheme does not exceed ﬁfteen percent (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time. [See Explanatory Note (ii)]

10. RENEWAL OF THE GENERAL MANDATE FOR INTERESTED PERSON TRANSACTIONS That: (a) (Resolution 9) approval be and is hereby given, for the purposes of Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST ("Chapter 9"), for the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies that are considered to be entities at risk under Chapter 9 of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST, or any of them to enter into any of the transactions falling within the types of Interested Person Transactions as set out in Appendix A to the Company's annual report dated 10 September 2018 (the "Appendix A") with any party who is of the class of Interested Persons described in the Appendix A, provided that such transactions are carried out in the normal course of business, at arm's length and on commercial terms and in accordance with the guidelines and review procedures for Interested Person Transactions as set out in the Appendix A (the "IPT General Mandate"); (b) the IPT General Mandate shall, unless revoked or varied by the Company in a general meeting, continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company; and (c)the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing all such documents as may be required) as they may consider necessary, desirable or expedient to give effect to the IPT General Mandate. [See Explanatory Note (iii)]

11. RENEWAL OF THE SHARE BUY-BACK MANDATE That: (Resolution 10) (a) for the purposes of Sections 76C and 76E of the Companies Act, Chapter 50 of Singapore (the "Act"), the exercise by the Directors of the Company of all the powers of the Company to purchase or otherwise acquire issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") not exceeding in aggregate the Maximum Limit (as hereafter deﬁned), at such price or prices as may be determined by the Directors of the Company from time to time up to the Maximum Price (as hereafter deﬁned), whether by way of: (i) on-market purchases through the SGX-ST's ready market or, as the case may be, any other stock exchange on which the Shares may for the time being be listed and quoted, through one or more duly licensed stockbrokers appointed by the Company for the purpose (the "On-Market Share Buy-Back") and/or (ii) off-market purchases (if effected otherwise than on the SGX-ST) in accordance with any equal access scheme(s) as deﬁned in Section 76C of the Act as may be determined or formulated by the Directors as they may consider ﬁt and in the best interests of the Company, which scheme(s) shall satisfy all the conditions prescribed by the Act and the Listing Manual (the "Off-Market Share Buy-Back"), and otherwise in accordance with all other laws, regulations and rules of the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, Other Exchange, as may for the time being be applicable, be and is hereby authorised and approved generally and unconditionally ("Share Buy-Back Mandate"); (b) unless varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, the authority conferred on the Directors of the Company pursuant to the Share Buy-Back Mandate may be exercised by the Directors of the Company at any time and from time to time during the period commencing from the passing of this resolution and expiring on the earliest of: (i)the date on which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is held or required by law to be held or; (ii) the date on which the Share Buy-Backs are carried out to the full extent mandated; or

(iii) the date on the authority contained by the Share Buy-Back Mandate is revoked or varied by the shareholders in a general meeting. (c) in this resolution: "Maximum Limit" means the number of Shares representing not more than ten per cent (10%) of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company ascertained as at the date of the passing of this resolution unless the Company has effected a reduction of the share capital of the Company in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Act at any time during the Relevant Period (as deﬁned hereinafter), in which event the total number of Shares shall be taken to be the amount of the total number of Shares as altered (excluding any treasury shares and subsidiary holdings that may be held by the Company from time to time); "Relevant Period" means the period commencing from the date on which the last annual general meeting of the Company was held and expiring on the date the next annual general meeting of the Company is held or is required by law to be held, whichever is earlier, or until it is varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, after the date of the passing of this resolution; and "Maximum Price" in relation to a Share to be purchased, means the purchase price (excluding brokerage, stamp duties, applicable goods and services tax and other related expenses) not exceeding: (i) in the case of an On-Market Share Buy-Back, 105% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares; and

(ii) in the case of an Off-Market Share Buy-Back, 120% of the Average Closing Price of the Shares, where: "Average Closing Price" means the average of the closing market prices of a Share over the last ﬁve (5) market days on which the Shares were transacted on the SGX-ST or, as the case may be, Other Exchange, preceding the day of the On-Market Share Buy-Back or, as the case may be, the day of the making of the offer pursuant to an Off-Market Share Buy-Back, as deemed to be adjusted for any corporate action that occurs after the relevant ﬁve (5) market day period; and (d) the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to complete and do all such acts and things (including executing such documents as may be required) as they may consider expedient or necessary to give effect to the transactions contemplated by this resolution. [See Explanatory Note (iv)]By Order of the Board Ng Tah Wee, David Yeo Ai Mei Lai Foon Kuen Company Secretaries Singapore, 10 September 2018 * Free shuttle bus service will be provided from Yishun MRT Station to Orchid Country Club. Please take a left turn when exiting Yishun MRT Station's gantry and proceed to wait in front of the NTUC Fairprice outlet (between the bus stop and the taxi stand) for the shuttle bus. Explanatory Notes on Resolutions to be passed: (Resolution 11) (i) Ordinary Resolution 8, if passed, will empower the Directors of the Company, effective until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, or the date by which the next AGM of the Company is required by law to be held or such authority is varied or revoked by the Company in a general meeting, whichever is the earlier, to issue shares, make or grant instruments convertible into shares and to issue shares pursuant to such Instruments, up to a number not exceeding the aggregated of (i) 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company, of which up to 20% may be issued other than on a pro-rata basis to shareholders of the Company (the General Limit) and (ii) additional 50% for Renounceable Rights Issues, of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company (the Additional Limit), provided that the total number of shares which may be issued pursuant to (i) and (ii) shall not exceed 100% of the issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) at the time Ordinary Resolution 8 is passed, after adjusting for new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time when this Ordinary Resolution is passed and any subsequent bonus issue, consolidation or subdivision of shares. The authority for the Additional Limit is proposed pursuant to SGX-ST Practice Note 8.3 which became effective on 13 March 2017 until 31 December 2018 by which date no further shares shall be issued pursuant to this Resolution, if on that date the aggregate number of shares (including shares to be issued in pursuance of the Instruments, made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) exceeds 50% of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company ("the Enhanced Rights Issue Limit"). The Enhanced Rights Issue Limit is aimed at helping companies raise funds expediently for expansion activities or working capital. It is subject to the condition that the Company complies with applicable legal requirements including but not limited to provisions in the Companies Act requiring the Company to seek shareholders' approval and disclosure requirements under the Listing Manual on the use of the proceeds as and when the funds are materially disbursed and a status report on the use of proceeds in the annual report; and limitations in any existing mandate from shareholders. The Board is of the view that the Enhanced Rights Issue Limit is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as it enables the Company to raise funds expediently for expansion activities or working capital. The Enhanced Rights Issue Limit will be exercised only if the Directors believe that to do so would be likely to promote the success of the Company for the beneﬁt of shareholders as a whole. (ii) Ordinary Resolution 9, if passed, will empower the Directors to allot and issue shares in the Company pursuant to the vesting of awards under the Plan and/or the exercise of options under the Scheme, provided that the aggregate number of Shares to be issued pursuant to the Plan and Scheme does not exceed ﬁfteen percent (15%) of the total number of issued shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) in the capital of the Company from time to time. The Plan and Scheme were approved by Shareholders on 11 May 2013.

(iii) Ordinary Resolution 10, if passed, will renew the general mandate approved by Shareholders of the Company on 29 September 2017 to enable the Company, its subsidiaries and associated companies, or any of them, to enter into certain types of recurrent transactions of a revenue of trading nature or those necessary for its day-to-day operations with the speciﬁed classes of persons are considered to be interested persons for the purposes of Chapter 9, and which is proposed to be renewed in the manner and on the terms set out in the Appendix A and will empower the Directors of the Company to do all acts necessary to give effect to the IPT General Mandate. This authority will, unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in at a general meeting, expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

(iv) Ordinary Resolution 11, if passed, will empower the Directors, from the date of the above Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting is held or is required by law to be held, or until it is varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting, whichever is earlier, to purchase or otherwise acquire issued ordinary Shares of the Company by way of On-Market Share Buy-Back or Off-Market Share Buy-Back of up to the Maximum Limit at the Maximum Price in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix B to this Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Act and the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. Please refer to the Appendix B to this Notice of Annual General Meeting for more details. Notes: 1. (a) A member who is not a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint not more than two proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting"). A proxy need not be a member of the Company. (b)A member who is a relevant intermediary is entitled to appoint more than two proxies to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting, but each proxy must be appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by such member. Where such member's form of proxy appoints more than two proxies, the number and class of shares in relation to which each proxy has been appointed shall be speciﬁed in the form of proxy. "Relevant intermediary" has the meaning ascribed to it in Section 181 of the Companies Act, Chapter 50. 2. The instrument appointing a proxy or proxies must be deposited at the Registered Ofﬁce of the Company at 25 Bukit Batok Street 22, Singapore 659591, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting. Personal data privacy: By submitting an instrument appointing a proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to attend, speak and vote at the Annual General Meeting and/or any adjournment thereof, a member of the Company (i) consents to the collection, use and disclosure of the member's personal data by the Company (or its agents) for the purpose of the processing and administration by the Company (or its agents) of proxies and representatives appointed for the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) and the preparation and compilation of the attendance lists, minutes and other documents relating to the Annual General Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), and in order for the Company (or its agents) to comply with any applicable laws, listing rules, regulations and/or guidelines (collectively, the "Purposes"), (ii) warrants that where the member discloses the personal data of the member's proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) to the Company (or its agents), the member has obtained the prior consent of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the collection, use and disclosure by the Company (or its agents) of the personal data of such proxy(ies) and/or representative(s) for the Purposes, and (iii) agrees that the member will indemnify the Company in respect of any penalties, liabilities, claims, demands, losses and damages as a result of the member's breach of warranty. Attachments Original document

