TEE Land : Annual Reports And Related Documents

09/09/2018 | 02:52pm CEST

Annual Reports and Related Documents::

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Securities

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

Annual Reports and Related Documents09-Sep-2018 20:41:03

St a t us

New

Report Type

Annual Report

Announcement Reference

SG180909OTHRLWIN

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached

Period Ended

31/05/2018

TEE Land AR 2018.pdf

TEE Land Appendix A - IPT Mandate.pdf

TEE Land Appendix B - Share BuyBack Mandate.pdf

Total size =6942K

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2018 12:51:02 UTC
