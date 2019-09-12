Log in
TEE Land : Annual Reports And Related Documents

09/12/2019 | 06:52am EDT

ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS::

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Securities

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual Reports and Related Documents

Date &Time of Broadcast

12-Sep-2019 17:36:04

Status

New

Report Type

Annual Report

Announcement Reference

SG190912OTHRI0WR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

Period Ended

31/05/2019

Attachments

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Annual%20Report%2

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Appendix%20A_IPT%

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Appendix%20B_Shar

Total size =3805K MB

Disclaimer

TEE Land Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 10:51:04 UTC
