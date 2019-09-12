TEE Land : Annual Reports And Related Documents

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Securities

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Annual Reports and Related Documents

Date &Time of Broadcast

12-Sep-2019 17:36:04

Status

New

Report Type

Annual Report

Announcement Reference

SG190912OTHRI0WR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please see attached.

Additional Details

Period Ended

31/05/2019

Attachments

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Annual%20Report%2

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Appendix%20A_IPT%

TEE%20Land%20Limited%20Appendix%20B_Shar