TEE Land : Cessation As Independent Director

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::CESSATION AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
TEE LAND LIMITED
Securities
TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date &Time of Broadcast
23-Aug-2019 17:54:21
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
CESSATION AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
Announcement Reference
SG190823OTHRQGTH
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ng Tah Wee
Designation
Financial Controller and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Cessation as Independent Director, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee's Member
Additional Details
Name Of Person
Lim Teck Chai, Danny
Age
46
Is effective date of cessation known?
Yes
If yes, please provide the date
23/08/2019
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation
To attend to other professional commitments.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?
No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?
No
Date of Appointment to current position
15/05/2013
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?
Yes
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)
3
Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months
0
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)
Independent Director, a member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
Role and responsibilities
Independent Director
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries
No
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?
No
Past (for the last 5 years)
-
UG Healthcare Corporation Limited
-
Trans-CabHoldings Pte Ltd
-
Deskera Holdings Limited
-
China Star Food Group Limited
-
Sincap Group Limited
-
Kimly Limitedd
-
Stamford Land Corporation Ltd
-
Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd
Present
-
UG Healthcare Corporation Limited
-
Kimly Limitedd
-
Stamford Land Corporation Ltd
-
Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd