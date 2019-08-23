TEE Land : Cessation As Independent Director

CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::CESSATION AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

TEE LAND LIMITED

Securities

TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Change - Announcement of Cessation

Date &Time of Broadcast

23-Aug-2019 17:54:21

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

CESSATION AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Announcement Reference

SG190823OTHRQGTH

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Ng Tah Wee

Designation

Financial Controller and Company Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Cessation as Independent Director, Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee's Member

Additional Details

Name Of Person

Lim Teck Chai, Danny

Age

46

Is effective date of cessation known?

Yes

If yes, please provide the date

23/08/2019

Detailed Reason (s) for cessation

To attend to other professional commitments.

Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting?

No

Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer?

No

Date of Appointment to current position

15/05/2013

Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)?

Yes

Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation)

3

Number of cessations of appointments specified in Listing Rule 704 (7) or Catalist Rule 704 (6) over the past 12 months

0

Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.)

Independent Director, a member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee

Role and responsibilities

Independent Director

Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries

No

Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries?

No

Past (for the last 5 years)

UG Healthcare Corporation Limited Trans-Cab Holdings Pte Ltd Deskera Holdings Limited China Star Food Group Limited Sincap Group Limited Kimly Limitedd Stamford Land Corporation Ltd Choo Chiang Holdings Ltd

Present