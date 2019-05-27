TEE Land : Disclosure Of Interest/changes In Interest Of Director/chief Executive Officer

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer::Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Director/Chief Executive Officer
|
Issuer/ Manager
|
TEE LAND LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
Securities
|
TEE LAND LIMITED - SG2F79993489 - S9B
|
|
|
|
|
Stapled Security
|
No
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
27-May-2019 17:39:29
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
New
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Disclosure of Interest/Changes in Interest of Director/Chief
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG190527OTHRHGLR
|
|
|
|
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Ng Tah Wee
|
|
|
|
|
Designation
|
Financial Controller and Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
Description (Please provide a
|
|
|
detailed description of the event
|
Please see attached.
|
|
in the box below - Refer to the
|
|
|
|
Online help for the format)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person(s) giving notice
|
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial
|
|
shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of receipt of notice by Listed
|
27/05/2019
|
|
Issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attachments
|
eFORM1V2_LBW.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link
|
|
|
below.
|
|
|
_eFORM1V2_LBW.pdf
|
|
|
Total size =144K
|
|
|
|