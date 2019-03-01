Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TEG Unit Enroute to Moftinu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 02:01am EST

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce that the final assembly and testing of the Triethylene Glycol Unit (“TEG”) has been completed.  The TEG is now being transported from the Confind fabrication yard in Campina, Romania to the Moftinu plant site.  The Moftinu site is approximately 550 km from the Confind facility.

Once on site the TEG will be reassembled and work will commence to install the unit in preparation for gas production.

The Low Temperature Separation Unit (“LTS”) will be transported to the Moftinu plant site once final assembly and testing is complete.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com) or contact the following:

Serinus Energy plc
Jeffrey Auld, Chief Executive Officer
Calvin Brackman, Vice President, External Relations & Strategy		                                     +1-403-264-8877
   
Numis Securities Limited
(Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Prior
Paul Gillam
Ben Stoop		 +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
   
GMP FirstEnergy
(Joint Broker)
Hugh Sanderson
Jonathan Wright		 +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
   
Camarco
(Financial PR)
Billy Clegg
Owen Roberts		 +44 (0) 20 3781 8334
   
TBT i Wspólnicy
(Financial PR - Warsaw)
Piotr Talarek		 +48 22 487 53 02
   

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer
This news release includes forward looking information and statements within the meaning of securities laws. Such statements relate to the Corporation’s or management’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, or predictions of the future and can be identified by words such as “plans”, “assumes”, “will”, “anticipate” and “may” or variations of such words. These statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Corporation that reflect its experience and understanding of future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties, including, but not limited to, continued listing on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and AIM, the Corporation’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the delisting and other factors identified in the Corporation’s filings with regulatory authorities in Canada. Many of these uncertainties are beyond the Corporation’s control and, therefore, may cause actual actions or results to differ from those expressed or implied herein. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

Translation: This news release has been translated into Polish from the English original.

Serinus logo - JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:16aLLOYDS BANKING : says starts share buyback programme
RE
02:16aOasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)
GL
02:14aFLIGHT OPERATION TO RESUME TEMPORARILY : Pia
AQ
02:14aOLAINFARM : hits new turnover record, profit down 5% in 2018
AQ
02:13aNorway's Aker BP switching gears from M&A to exploration
RE
02:12aANA : Traffic Results - January 2019
PU
02:12aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : 01 Mar 2019 Submission of financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018
PU
02:12aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : 01 Mar 2019 Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2018
PU
02:12aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Investment in Liaigre by the Pierre Chen family
PU
02:12aTHAI AIRWAYS INTERNATIONAL PCL : 01 Mar 2019 Audited Yearly and Consolidated F/S (F45-3)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Trade-deal Hopes, MSCI Expansion
4SUBARU CORP : SUBARU : Japan's Subaru plans biggest-ever global recall over brake lights
5South Korea Exports Contract for Third Straight Month in February

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.