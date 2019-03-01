TEG Unit Enroute to Moftinu

JERSEY, Channel Islands, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), is pleased to announce that the final assembly and testing of the Triethylene Glycol Unit (“TEG”) has been completed. The TEG is now being transported from the Confind fabrication yard in Campina, Romania to the Moftinu plant site. The Moftinu site is approximately 550 km from the Confind facility.



Once on site the TEG will be reassembled and work will commence to install the unit in preparation for gas production.

The Low Temperature Separation Unit (“LTS”) will be transported to the Moftinu plant site once final assembly and testing is complete.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

