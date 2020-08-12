Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TEKBRANDS ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 08:47am EDT

Omaha, NE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OMAHA, NE, AUGUST 7, 2020) — TekBrands, parent company of AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, today announced the appointment of Mary Kay O’Connor-Wente to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

O’Connor-Wente has served as the President and Chief Operating Officer of TekBrands and, during her tenure, has been a driving force in delivering high performance business results, enhancing positive company culture, and developing teams positioned to drive long term strategic growth. She has also served as a member of the TekBrands Board of Advisors for the last 7 years.

O’Connor-Wente’s extensive professional background includes leadership roles at high growth retailers including Charlotte Russe, Children’s Place and Victoria’s Secret. In her previous executive role, she led an organization that achieved $1B in sales and included operations for 550 retail stores and 16,000 employees. 

"TekBrands is achieving record growth, despite the challenges of the pandemic. I am thrilled to be a part of this organization and look forward to nurturing a highly profitable, growing company with an amazing leadership team", said O'Connor-Wente. "For years, TekBrands has been investing in product, technology and the customer experience to drive the growth we are enjoying today. I am confident that the strategies we are deploying will continue to deliver results, even as the world settles into the 'new normal'." 

Former CEO and company founder Steve Nabity will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board of Advisors and will continue to stay engaged with the company’s vision and growth plans. “Our company is in good hands with Mary Kay at the helm along with the talented TekBrands team who consistently embrace change, explore new opportunities, and push boundaries. With Mary Kay’s experience in leadership development and operational strategy combined with an incredible team, we are poised to take TekBrands to the next level", said Steve Nabity.

Nabity has been preparing for this transition for many years through succession planning. His passion is Ironman Triathlon competitions and he has decided that now is the right time to step into the Chairman role to spend more time training and with his family – specifically his two grandchildren.

As the co-founder of TekBrands, (along with his wife, Lynette Nabity), Nabity has been the leader of the various businesses for the last 30+ years. The current portfolio of companies includes AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and the most recent addition of MemoryStitch – a company that expands beyond consumer products and offers the service of making T-shirt quilts. This newest, organically grown, company expands the TekBrands market from quilt-makers to quilt enthusiasts and anyone who might appreciate the great memories that t-shirts can hold as customers are able to up-cycle their t-shirt collection to turn them into t-shirt blankets and quilts. TekBrands is female-owned and 4 of the 5 members of the executive team are strong female leaders.

In addition to the recent change in leadership, the flagship company (AccuQuilt) has worked to find a way to contribute during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. As the PPE and mask shortage became apparent early in 2020, AccuQuilt released products that allowed members of the maker-movement to easily cut and create the homemade masks. Over 10,000 mask dies have been sold since April of 2020, and TekBrands has proudly made the commitment to donate $100,000 in net profits from these products to the non-profit No Kid Hungry – an organization that provides meals to children displaced by nationwide school closures.

This donation is the latest example of how the TekBrands family gives back to the community. 

 

ABOUT TEKBRANDS 

Headquartered in Omaha, Neb., TekBrands is home to a series of multi-channel marketers providing premier solutions across a multitude of industries. Our brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros, and MemoryStitch, constantly strive to deliver an exceptional customer experience and quality products that save valuable time. Quilters, educators, craft retailers, paper crafters, stationery designers, as well as professionals from medical, automotive, packaging and advertising fields experience first-hand the unique culture created by our innovative employees.

For more information on our dynamic brands, please visit https://tekbrandsllc.com/

 

###

Lynn Gibney
AccuQuilt
Lynn.Gibney@accuquilt.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:09aOpen Policy Agent Featured by Styra Team and OPA End Users in 10 Events at Virtual KubeCon | CloudNativeCon Europe 2020
BU
09:09aAD.NET : Named to the Inc. 5000 — Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
BU
09:09aEpirium Bio Announces Commencement of Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EPM-01 in Becker Muscular Dystrophy
BU
09:09aTRUEFORT : Partners with airloom to Expand into Australia and New Zealand Markets
BU
09:08aPROSPEROUS FUTURE : Further delay in despatch of circular
PU
09:08aNATIONAL VISION : 8.12.20 National Vision Launches its First-Ever Philanthropic Impact Report (PDF)
PU
09:08aHYATT HOTELS : Continues Brand Expansion in Canada with Opening of Place Toronto/Mississauga Centre
PU
09:08aHealthWarehouse.com Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020
BU
09:08aMASTERCARD : Accelerate Ignites Next Generation of Fintech Disruptors and Partners to Build the Future of Commerce
BU
09:08aANTERO MIDSTREAM CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
3EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : reports first half-year 2020 results and corporate updates
4M&G PLC : M&G : half year 2020 results
5JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group