TEKsystems : Demonstrates Commitment to Veteran Employees at NatCon 2019

As a Continued Effort to Support Military Personnel and Their Families, TEKsystems Will Participate in the Student Veterans of America’s Annual Conference

TEKsystems®,aprovider of IT services that address the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, will be participating in the annual Student Veterans of America (SVA) National Conference (NatCon). The event will take place from Jan. 3–5, 2019, at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, FL. TEKsystems’ participation is part of its continued dedication to providing employment options to veterans transitioning out of their active military careers.

NatCon is the largest annual gathering of student veterans and their supporters in the world. Event participants gather to meet their peers, learn from their leaders and become inspired by powerful keynote speakers, who have in the past included figures like Vice President Joe Biden, President George W. Bush and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert McDonald. TEKsystems is a bronze-level sponsor of the 2019 event.

In addition to sponsoring the event, TEKsystems will be part of the expo at booth no. 708. At the booth, student veterans will meet veteran employees and can experience company culture by using virtual reality (VR) goggles to take a tour of TEKsystems’ office in New York.

On Thursday of the conference, Mike Powers, TEKsystems veterans and disabilities program manager and OIF veteran, will participate in NatCon’s inaugural diversity and inclusion panel. Powers will discuss TEKsystems’ inclusion and diversity program as well as his own personal experience as a veteran employee.

“TEKsystems is committed to creating opportunities for veterans to continue serving after service and positioning them for successful transition from the military,” says Powers. “SVA’s vision to support academic success and gain meaningful employment for veterans is also our vision—which is why we’re honored to support them and their annual national conference.”

TEKsystems values veterans of the United States military and is proud to support veterans by offering a range of employment opportunities. Since 2014, TEKsystems has helped over 15,000 veterans transition into careers once they’ve left active military duty. TEKsystems also works with multiple veteran-owned organizations, veteran advocacy groups and military groups to attract and hire veterans, reservists and service member spouses. Some of these organizations include the Army Career and Alumni Program, the Pat Tillman Foundation, Veterans Jobs Mission, VetsinTech and the Wounded Warrior Project.

In recognition of its efforts, TEKsystems has been acknowledged as a top military and military spouse friendly employer by Military Friendly since 2015, and by the Military Spouse Employment partnership since 2017.

“Supporting the next generation of veterans is not only the work of TEKsystems, but a personal mission of Mike Powers,” says Franklin Reed, director of inclusion and diversity at TEKsystems. “His commitment to seeing their lives enhanced by meaningful careers is second to none because he knows firsthand how important it is to take the skills and experiences from their military career and overlay them into their profession.”

