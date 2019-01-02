TEKsystems : Demonstrates Commitment to Veteran Employees at NatCon 2019

TEKsystems®,aprovider of IT services that address the pressing
strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the
Fortune 500, will be participating in the annual Student Veterans of
America (SVA) National Conference (NatCon). The event will take place
from Jan. 3–5, 2019, at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando,
FL. TEKsystems’ participation is part of its continued dedication to
providing employment options to veterans transitioning out of their
active military careers.
NatCon is the largest annual gathering of student veterans and their
supporters in the world. Event participants gather to meet their peers,
learn from their leaders and become inspired by powerful keynote
speakers, who have in the past included figures like Vice President Joe
Biden, President George W. Bush and former Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Robert McDonald. TEKsystems is a bronze-level sponsor of the 2019 event.
In addition to sponsoring the event, TEKsystems will be part of the expo
at booth no. 708. At the booth, student veterans will meet veteran
employees and can experience company culture by using virtual reality
(VR) goggles to take a tour of TEKsystems’ office in New York.
On Thursday of the conference, Mike Powers, TEKsystems veterans and
disabilities program manager and OIF veteran, will participate in
NatCon’s inaugural diversity and inclusion panel. Powers will discuss
TEKsystems’ inclusion and diversity program as well as his own personal
experience as a veteran employee.
“TEKsystems is committed to creating opportunities for veterans to
continue serving after service and positioning them for successful
transition from the military,” says Powers. “SVA’s vision to support
academic success and gain meaningful employment for veterans is also our
vision—which is why we’re honored to support them and their annual
national conference.”
TEKsystems values veterans of the United States military and is proud to
support veterans by offering a range of employment opportunities. Since
2014, TEKsystems has helped over
15,000 veterans transition into careers once they’ve left active
military duty. TEKsystems also works with multiple veteran-owned
organizations, veteran advocacy groups and military groups to attract
and hire veterans, reservists and service member spouses. Some of these
organizations include the Army Career and Alumni Program, the Pat
Tillman Foundation, Veterans Jobs Mission, VetsinTech and the Wounded
Warrior Project.
In recognition of its efforts, TEKsystems has been acknowledged as a top
military and military spouse friendly employer by Military Friendly
since 2015, and by the Military Spouse Employment partnership since 2017.
“Supporting the next generation of veterans is not only the work of
TEKsystems, but a personal mission of Mike Powers,” says Franklin Reed,
director of inclusion and diversity at TEKsystems. “His commitment to
seeing their lives enhanced by meaningful careers is second to none
because he knows firsthand how important it is to take the skills and
experiences from their military career and overlay them into their
profession.”
