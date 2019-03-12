TEKsystems : Global Services Announces Partnership with Google Cloud

TEKsystems®,aprovider of IT services that address the pressing
strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the
Fortune 500, today announced that it is now a Google Cloud partner. With
this partnership, TEKsystems Global Services will further enhance its
strength as a leading IT services provider by adding a new slate of
offerings built specifically to run on Google Cloud and designed to help
customers breathe new agility into their businesses.
Organizations seeking smart strategies and implementation firepower for
Google Cloud-based solutions can now align with an IT services provider
possessing a complete understanding of Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
offerings, as well as how to leverage those offerings in specific
implementation environments to achieve desired business outcomes.
TEKsystems Global Services service offerings for Google Cloud include:
-
Cloud Enablement: Cloud Foundations, GCP Quickstart and Managed
Cloud
-
DevOps in GCP: CI/CD Pipeline Orchestration and Agile
Transformation
-
Application Modernization: Microservices, Containerization and
Cloud Native Development in GCP
-
Cloud Analytics: Data Warehouse Migration, Data Lake as a
Service, AI and Machine Learning, Oracle Workload Migrations
-
Chatbots: Intelligent Process Automation, Conversational
Assistant Platform
In addition to a roster of standardized technology and market-specific
offerings, TEKsystems Global Services has also built the following
proprietary solutions optimized for Google Cloud:
-
AI Bot Framework: An intelligent platform (smART machine) that
helps in collecting and consolidating large amounts of data to
diagnose and build predictive analytics
-
Machine Learning Algorithms: Embedded in the smART machine,
make intelligent, prescriptive decisions and implement those decisions
through an automation framework and chatbots
-
Retail Signal: Retail point-of-service data collection for
consumer-packaged goods market; migrations from Oracle to GCP; demand
and inventory reporting on GCP
TEKsystems Global Services will also enhance customer growth strategies
via the Google Cloud partnership with multi-cloud computing offerings.
An increasingly attractive option for large enterprises seeking to
diversify, multi-cloud computing helps organizations avoid problems such
as vendor lock-in, cloud data center outages and bandwidth issues. This
option is therefore attractive to those seeking to reap the benefits of
cloud computing while avoiding its risks. It’s particularly beneficial
for large enterprises comprising multiple divisions performing different
tasks that require different cloud services.
“We’re very excited to be a Google Cloud partner,” says TEKsystems
Global Services Vice President Ryan Skains. “We believe that our ability
to offer customers full-stack technology services along with our vast
subject matter expertise in industries such as healthcare, financial
services, digital content, media, gaming and retail positioned us as a
very strong choice. Additionally, our ability to scale technology
globally has been one of our strongest attributes for the past 35 years.
When coupled with Google Cloud, one of the largest, fastest and most
secure private networks in the world, we now offer even more competitive
advantages to our 6,000 clients worldwide.”
TEKsystems Global Services Ryan Skains is available for additional
commentary. For more information about the survey or to schedule an
interview, please contact TEKsystems@teamlewis.com.
About TEKsystems®
We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and
solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team
of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the
Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader
in Full-Stack Technology Services, talent services and real-world
application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s
the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005149/en/