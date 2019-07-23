TEKsystems : Named “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”

The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN recognized TEKsystems as a top scorer in the 2019 Disability Equality Index

TEKsystems, a provider of full-stack technology services that addresses the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced it has been named as a top scorer in the 2019 Disability Equality Index® “Best Places to Work” by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN.

First launched in 2015, the Disability Equality Index (DEI) serves as a comprehensive annual benchmarking tool that allows America’s leading corporations to self-report their disability policies and practices. In the 2019 Index, TEKsystems received a score of 90 out of 100. Companies were measured against criteria including Culture & Leadership; Enterprise-Wide Access; Employment Practices (Benefits, Recruitment, Employment, Education, Retention & Advancement, Accommodations); Community Engagement; and Supplier Diversity.

“The DEI is designed to promote and advance disability inclusion practices and policies within corporate America that lead to better employment outcomes for and inclusion of people with disabilities, as employees, customers and suppliers. When businesses include people with disabilities, everybody wins,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN.

TEKsystems has always been committed to creating an inclusive work environment where employees with different abilities contribute to business success. Among the company’s policies and programs, TEKsystems offers a variety of employee resource groups (ERGs) and affinity groups (AGs) to foster an inclusive workplace. Additionally, TEKsystems supports local charities and communities through their match assistance program and corporate partnerships with organizations such as, but not limited to, the Association of University Centers on Disabilities, Council of State Administrators of Vocational Rehabilitation and Foundation Fighting Blindness.

“Our team at TEKsystems prides itself on providing great opportunities for our partners and bright futures for job-searchers, and we believe a diverse and inclusive workforce is central to a healthy and thriving culture,” said Franklin Reed, director of inclusion and diversity at TEKsystems. “We’re proud of this recognition, which is a testament to strong efforts, our core values and relentless drive to create equal opportunity for all.”

For more information about TEKsystems’ disability initiatives, visit https://www.teksystems.com/en/careers/inclusion-diversity.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connector, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power for people with disabilities. As a national cross-disability rights organization AAPD advocates for full civil rights for the 50+ million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 180 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 50 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

About TEKsystems®

We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.

