TEKsystems : Positioned in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Once Again for Managed Workplace Services, North America

TEKsystems evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute

TEKsystems®, a provider of full-stack technology services that address the pressing strategy, implementation and talent needs for more than 80% of the Fortune 500, today announced that Gartner Inc. has positioned the company in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America.* This marks the second year that TEKsystems has been positioned in the report.

“TEKsystems is proud to be recognized for the second year in a row. We think the recognition validates our work to deliver customized solutions to our clients,” says Brian Van Wyhe, executive director of dynamic workplace services at TEKsystems. “We develop solutions to innovate, automate and reimagine what it means to provide services for the digital workplace of the future—placing the end-user experience at the center of every solution we shape.”

TEKsystems believes its position in the report is a result of its leadership in full-stack technology services to drive change, enable transformation and deliver comprehensive solutions. The company prides itself on its deep understanding of customer challenges, expertise in service management and capabilities in emerging technologies that help customers keep pace with digital transformation in all major industries, including healthcare, retail, legal, energy, government and financial services.

TEKsystems’ Dynamic Workplace Services is focused on enhancing the digital workplace experience to help organizations attract and retain critical talent while also enabling greater employee productivity. TEKsystems’ workplace services are designed around the end-user experience to deliver complete service integration, innovation and transformation. Spanning consulting, implementation, sustainment and organizational change management, practice areas include automation and analytics, digital service desk, application management and support, field services, engineering and mobility, and collaboration and productivity.

Download a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report.

For more information about TEKsystems Dynamic Workplace Services, visit TEKsystems.com.

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, Mark Ray, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen, Tobi Bet, 25 February 2020.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TEKsystems®

We’re partners in transformation. We help clients activate ideas and solutions to take advantage of a new world of opportunity. We are a team of 80,000 strong, working with over 6,000 clients, including 80% of the Fortune 500 across North America, Europe and Asia. As an industry leader in Full-Stack Technology Services, Talent Services and real-world application, we work with progressive leaders to drive change. That’s the power of true partnership. TEKsystems is an Allegis Group company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227005963/en/