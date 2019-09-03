Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH : Exhibits at IFA 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 07:33am EDT

Press kit materials are available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ifa-2019/telefunken/

Company TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH
Booth/Stand: Hall 2.2, Booth 1.1
Fair/Show: IFA 2019
Sep 6 - 11, 2019
Berlin, DE
Web: https://telefunken.com/

About TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH

Established in 1903, the TELEFUNKEN brand has stood for the basic principles of German engineering, namely high quality and innovation. Today, the trademark rights are held by TELEFUNKEN Licenses GmbH, Frankfurt am Main. Companies belonging to the TELEFUNKEN Partner Alliance, a worldwide network of independent enterprises/licensing partners, develop and distribute a wide range of products reflecting the traditional brand values in the fields of television, video, audio, household appliances and other product segments.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aCharles Lowenhaupt to Expand His Advisory Practice to Individuals and Families of Significant Wealth
BU
08:05aBiostage, Inc. Joins the Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Pending FDA Application
NE
08:05aAGILENT TECHNOLOGIES : Collaborates on Groundbreaking Study of Performance-Enhancing Spinach Extract
BU
08:05aHut 8 Mining Corp. Adds Additional Capacity to its City of Medicine Hat Facility
NE
08:05aKURA ONCOLOGY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aJ55 Capital Corp. and Enthusiast Gaming Completes Merger with Aquilini GameCo and Luminosity to Form Global Esports and Gaming Leader
NE
08:05aCORELOGIC : Reports July Home Prices Increased by 3.6% Year Over Year
BU
08:05aZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units
NE
08:05aTAILORED BRANDS : Enters Licensed Collaboration With the NFL
BU
08:05aAmeraMex International Inc. Discusses Rapidly Increasing Revenues with The Stock Day Podcast
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC : SPARK THERAPEUTICS : Roche, Spark again extend $4.3 billion takeover offer
2XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China's Xiaomi plans $1.5 billion buyback to arrest stock tumble
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
4BITTIUM OYJ : BITTIUM OYJ : Received a Purchase Order for Software-Defined Tough SDR™ Radios and TAC WIN..
5SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Financial Holding Sofina boosts investment operations with SimCorp Dimension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group