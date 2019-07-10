TELUS International : Named a ‘Leader' and ‘Star Performer' by Everest Group PEAK Matrix™

TELUS International, a customer experience innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-gen digital solutions for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ by leading global research and advisory firm, Everest Group in its 2019 Contact Center Outsourcing (CCO) PEAK Matrix™ assessment. TELUS International was the only IT and BPO-classified provider that achieved Leader status.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005196/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to be named a Leader on Everest Group’s Contact Center Outsourcing PEAK Matrix for 2019, cementing our company’s reputation as a major industry player in the global marketplace,” said Jeffrey Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “Moreover, our Star Performer rating recognizes the remarkable progress we’ve made over the past year to exponentially grow the digital expertise, size, global scope, and strength of our organization to provide exceptional value at every stage of the client lifecycle, from start-up, to scale-up, to global maturity.”

Everest Group selected 32 leading organizations to evaluate and compare for their 2019 report based upon specific performance, execution, achievement and knowledge parameters to determine the absolute market success and overall capability of service providers. The report highlights several of TELUS International’s key proprietary digital solutions that include Chatbot, Smart IVR and Language Translation platforms, an AI-powered platform to enable cognitive services, a contact center analytics program, and a digital solution that enables a 360 degree customer view.

“TELUS International has made significant gains in its delivery capabilities and market coverage through targeted acquisitions over the years. In addition to recently expanding its global footprint, the augmentation of its client-focused next generation technology solutions has enabled it to provide end-to-end digitally enabled customer experience management services and places it well for continued growth and success,” said Skand Bhargava, CXM Practice Director, Everest Group. “TELUS International’s market-leading growth over the past year also positioned them as the highest ranked new entrant on our firm’s BPS Top 50 2019, a global list of the 50 largest third-party providers.”

Since TELUS International’s inception in 2005 as a regional service provider in Manila with less than 1,500 employees, the company has grown exponentially to a global firm with more than 36,000 employees located in 10 countries around the world. In February 2018, TELUS International’s acquisition of Xavient Digital further enhanced the company’s ability to provide innovative digital solutions to its end-customers through solution accelerators, frameworks, best practices and leading-edge digital transformation pilots.

“Without exception, our success has always been and will always be grounded in our people, and this remarkable recognition is due to our inspired team members around the world who are passionate brand ambassadors of our valued clients’ products and services,” concluded Puritt.

About the PEAK Matrix™

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers. Everest Group recently announced a recalibrated methodology, in which innovation, intellectual property and technology take center stage.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With over 36,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, digital transformation, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, risk management, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, and healthcare industries. The company serves clients in over 40 languages. TELUS holds a 65% interest in TELUS International with Baring Private Equity Asia holding the remaining 35%. Learn more at: telusinternational.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005196/en/