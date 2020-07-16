TELUS International : Named a ‘Leader' and ‘Star Performer' in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for a Second Consecutive Year

TELUS International, a leading provider of customer experience (CX) and digital IT solutions for global and disruptive brands, has been named a ‘Leader’ and ‘Star Performer’ by leading global research and advisory firm Everest Group in its 2020 Customer Experience Management (CXM) – Service Provider Landscape with Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. This is the second consecutive year the company has achieved both statuses.

Everest Group selected 37 organizations to evaluate and compare for their 2020 report based upon the service provider’s market success, vision and strategy, service focus and capabilities, digital and technological solutions, domain investments, and buyer feedback. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

“We are honored to be named a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group’s CXM PEAK Matrix for the second consecutive year as recognition of our team’s ongoing efforts to further advance our digital agenda and provide exceptional customer experiences for our clients that drive brand loyalty, leading to top-line growth,” said Jeff Puritt, President and CEO, TELUS International. “These accolades also recognize the significant progress we have made on our digital transformation journey, leveraging innovative next-gen technologies and our remarkable organizational agility to constantly realign to market demand, and evolving consumer sentiment and behavior to always provide value at every stage of the customer journey and client lifecycle.”

The report by Everest Group highlights TELUS International’s advanced digital capabilities in automation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), omnichannel, and analytics, and how the company is driving innovation beyond technology by targeting areas such as consulting to offer a more compelling value proposition to its clients. The report also discusses how TELUS International strengthened its market position over the past year through its acquisition of Competence Call Center, which strengthened its position in the European market and substantially increased agent strength, delivery locations, client base, and revenue.

According to Everest Group, Leaders identified in the report, including TELUS International, have managed to perform better than their peers across both new-age and traditional KPIs, been able to develop more sophisticated digital solutions and have garnered greater success in implementation across their client base. Driving innovation beyond technology, the group of Leaders also has been more consistent in targeting a broader spectrum of innovation in areas such as outcome-based pricing, work at home agents (WAHA), and consulting, to offer a more compelling value proposition to their clients. Those in the Leaders category also have better client satisfaction scores due to greater domain expertise, access to a better talent pool, and proactiveness in their engagements.

“Many service providers are experiencing a steep rise in demand for digital services as brands seek to meet their customers’ rapidly growing and evolving expectations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its profound ripple effects across industries,” said Skand Bhargava, Practice Director, Everest Group. “TELUS International has boosted its digital capabilities with the development of innovation labs, Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions, and an intelligent bot platform while also offering value-added services beyond technology, such as consulting services, customer journey mapping and process implementation and improvement that together enable the company to better serve its clients.”

About the PEAK Matrix®

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing the relative market success and overall capability of service providers based on Performance, Experiences, Ability and Knowledge. Each service provider is comparatively assessed on two dimensions: market success and delivery capabilities. Market success is measured by revenue, number of clients and year-over-year growth. Delivery capability is measured by scale of operations, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction. The resulting matrix categorizes service providers as Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Companies that demonstrate strong upward movement in successive reports are recognized as Star Performers.

About TELUS International

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions. With almost 50,000 team members and delivery centers across North and Central America, Europe and Asia, TELUS International empowers customer experience innovation through digital enablement, spirited teamwork, agile thinking, and a caring culture that puts customers first. The company's solutions cover customer experience, content moderation, digital transformation, work-from-home, IT lifecycle, advisory and digital consulting, trust & safety, and back-office support. Fueling any stage of company growth, TELUS International partners with some of the world’s most disruptive brands from fast-growing tech, financial services and fintech, games, travel and hospitality, healthcare, and ICT industries. The company serves clients in over 50 languages. Learn more at: telusinternational.com

