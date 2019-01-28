TELoIP Announces Bernard Breton as CEO

TELoIP,
Inc., the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks
(SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability
for business-critical application traffic, today announced Bernard
Breton as its new Chief Executive Officer.
“We are fortunate to have someone of Bernard Breton’s caliber and
experience lead TELoIP,” said Jonathan Straus, Chair of the TELoIP
Board. “For more than 15 years TELoIP has developed innovative core
technologies for high performance software-defined networks and built an
extensive patent portfolio. We look forward to having Bernard add a
strong commercial focus to the company that will enable TELoIP to take
advantage of the rapidly growing SD-WAN market opportunities.”
Bernard is an experienced executive in the field of telecommunication
software, with international experience in marketing, sales, product
management, research & development, business operations and mergers and
acquisitions. Bernard has led start-ups and spin-offs; and held
leadership positions in large international companies including Ericsson
and InfoVista.
“As the Enterprise network market moves away from MPLS and dedicated WAN
Edge solutions to software-defined networks that provide cost-effective
agility it is the perfect time to aggressively raise market awareness of
TELoIP’s powerful and proven SD-WAN solutions,” said Bernard Breton.
“I’m excited to join the TELoIP team and to have the opportunity to make
TELoIP a success in North America and abroad.”
Roger Davis, TELoIP’s previous CEO, will continue to advise the company
as a member of its Board of Directors.
About TELoIP
TELoIP is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks
(SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability
for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on TELoIP’s
software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost,
higher-performance and more reliable cloud networks for their voice,
data, and video communications needs.
TELoIP serves more than 200 customers, with more than 2,500 retail
businesses and connected sites deployed through 25 Partners across North
America. TELoIP has been delivering software-defined solutions since
2002.
For more information, please visit www.teloip.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005161/en/