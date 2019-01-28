Log in
TELoIP Announces Bernard Breton as CEO

01/28/2019 | 09:02am EST

TELoIP, Inc., the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic, today announced Bernard Breton as its new Chief Executive Officer.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Bernard Breton’s caliber and experience lead TELoIP,” said Jonathan Straus, Chair of the TELoIP Board. “For more than 15 years TELoIP has developed innovative core technologies for high performance software-defined networks and built an extensive patent portfolio. We look forward to having Bernard add a strong commercial focus to the company that will enable TELoIP to take advantage of the rapidly growing SD-WAN market opportunities.”

Bernard is an experienced executive in the field of telecommunication software, with international experience in marketing, sales, product management, research & development, business operations and mergers and acquisitions. Bernard has led start-ups and spin-offs; and held leadership positions in large international companies including Ericsson and InfoVista.

“As the Enterprise network market moves away from MPLS and dedicated WAN Edge solutions to software-defined networks that provide cost-effective agility it is the perfect time to aggressively raise market awareness of TELoIP’s powerful and proven SD-WAN solutions,” said Bernard Breton. “I’m excited to join the TELoIP team and to have the opportunity to make TELoIP a success in North America and abroad.”

Roger Davis, TELoIP’s previous CEO, will continue to advise the company as a member of its Board of Directors.

About TELoIP

TELoIP is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on TELoIP’s software-defined network to provide secure, lower-cost, higher-performance and more reliable cloud networks for their voice, data, and video communications needs.

TELoIP serves more than 200 customers, with more than 2,500 retail businesses and connected sites deployed through 25 Partners across North America. TELoIP has been delivering software-defined solutions since 2002.

For more information, please visit www.teloip.com.


© Business Wire 2019
