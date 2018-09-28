Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TEM : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 11:27am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEM

TEM Holdings Limited *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8346)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

Mr. Wong Yiu Hung has resigned as the Company Secretary and Ms. Ng Ka Wai has been appointed as the Company Secretary, both with effect from 28 September 2018.

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of TEM Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') announces that Mr. Wong Yiu Hung (''Mr. Wong'') has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (''Company Secretary'') with effect from 28 September 2018.

Mr. Wong has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no circumstance in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation to Mr. Wong for his valuable contribution to the Company during his term of services.

APPOINTMENT OF NEW COMPANY SECRETARY

Following the resignation of Mr. Wong, the Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Ng Ka Wai (''Ms. Ng'') has been appointed as the Company Secretary with effect from 28 September 2018.

Ms. Ng, aged 53, holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration in Accounting from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants since October 2000 and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since December 1995. She has over 25 years of professional experience in financial management and auditing.

*

for identification purpose only

The Board welcomes Ms. Ng on her appointment.

By order of the Board

TEM Holdings Limited

Lau Man Tak Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau Man Tak, Mr. Vincent Ho Pang Cheng, Mr. Kan Wai Kee and Ms. Koay Lee Chern; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lum Chor Wah Richard, Mr. Ma Yiu Ho Peter and Mr. Lee Hon Man Eric.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM websitehttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its publication and on the website of the Company athttp://ir.tem-group.com.

Disclaimer

TEM Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aESPRIT : Grant of Share Options
PU
05:37aIP : GETECH Group plc - Interim Report for six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
05:36aGiant US Companies Seeking Digital Transformation Partners from Vietnam
BU
05:35aSOLLERS CONSULTING GMBH : ?Inaugural Wine Tasting in London with Sollers Consulting
EQ
05:35aGlobal High Purity Gases Market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018-2024
GL
05:35aHMS BERGBAU AG : Solid business performance in the first half of 2018
EQ
05:34aEMGS : CEO Resignation
AQ
05:33aICELANDAIR : Accident in Air Niugini’s flight
AQ
05:32aASKNET : Reports 22% Revenue Increase in the First Half of 2018 and Is on Track for Further Accelerated Growth
PU
05:32aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Exchange Seeks Views on Proposed Rule Changes Relating to Disclaimer or Adverse Opinion on Issuer’s Financial Statements
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : Boeing wins $9.2 billion contract for new Air Force training jet
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : VW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany - source
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.