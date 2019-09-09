TEM : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TEM Holdings Limited

創 新 電 子 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8346)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of TEM Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 19 September 2019, for the purpose of, amongst other matters, approving the audited annual financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2019 and its publication and considering the recommendation of a final dividend (if any) and transacting other business.

By order of the Board

TEM Holdings Limited

Lau Man Tak

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lau Man Tak, Mr. Vincent Ho Pang Cheng, Mr. Kan Wai Kee and Ms. Koay Lee Chern; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Lum Chor Wah Richard, Mr. Ma Yiu Ho Peter and Mr. Lee Hon Man Eric.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page on the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least 7 days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at http://ir.tem-group.com.