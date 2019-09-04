TEN Spring Water Expands Into United Supermarkets

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium alkaline water brand TEN Spring Water is pleased to announce its expansion into United Supermarkets. TEN will be available on the shelves of United’s more than 90 stores located throughout Texas and New Mexico including Albertsons and Market Street stores. TEN will be offered in 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter bottles with this expansion into the southwestern U.S.



“Partnering with United is a significant step forward in ensuring that our customers are able to enjoy TEN Spring Water wherever they may shop,” said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. “We are thrilled to expand distribution further into the Southwest. Our largest areas of focus are customer satisfaction, expanding our national presence and growing brand loyalty by delivering a great product.”

Launched in 2013, TEN Spring Water has seen significant growth over the last 6 years. TEN currently has widespread retail availability with retailers including Publix, Wegmans, Food Lion, Brookshires, The Fresh Market, Food City, Ingles, Whole Foods and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN Spring Water is also available online at Amazon.com, Luckyvitamins.com and Walmart.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com .

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs.

Contact:

George Sandrini

Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341

Email: george@tenspringwater.com