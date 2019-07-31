Log in
TEN Spring Water Part of New and Innovative Beverage Set at The Fresh Market

07/31/2019

BOCA RATON, Fla. , July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Spring Water, the ultimate alkaline hydration experience bottled at the highest 10pH, has expanded its national presence into The Fresh Market. TEN is now available at The Fresh Market locations in 1 Liter and 1.5 Liter bottles.

The addition of TEN Spring Water is part of a new and improved beverage section at The Fresh Market as the North Carolina-based grocery retailer aims to move towards innovative beverage brands aligned with current consumer trends. Never from a tap, TEN Spring Water is sourced from some of the purest springs in the southeastern U.S. and is infused with essential alkaline minerals and electrolytes for a stable 10pH.

“As a specialty retailer, The Fresh Market curates the best of the best in product offerings to help our guests make everyday eating extraordinary,” said Dwight Richmond, Director of Grocery at The Fresh Market. “We are happy to partner with TEN Spring Water as one of the premier alkaline spring water brands to be among the 300 new beverages we are bringing in.”

TEN Spring Water is naturally filtered at the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley in underwater caves deep below the earth’s surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquifers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities and pollution.

“We are proud that TEN Spring Water was selected to be part of this revamped beverage line-up focused on forward-thinking brands,” says Jose Fernandez, founder of TEN Spring Water. “The Fresh Market is a leader in premium grocery, and we believe TEN Spring Water is a perfect fit with their customers who demand only the highest quality water.” 

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

About TEN Spring Water

TEN Spring Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Spring Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs and half-liter six packs.

Contact:
George Sandrini
Phone Number: +1 678-438-9341
Email: george@tenspringwater.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
