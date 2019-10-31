TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York against Tencent Music Entertainment Group

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 25, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all investors that purchased American Depositary Receipts (“ADR’s”) of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) between December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019, inclusive (“the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased ADR's of Tencent Music Entertainment Group are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774.

If you have incurred losses in the ADR's of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, you may, no later than November 25, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class.

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive;



consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws;



these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and



as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On August 27, 2019, Bloomberg News reported that the State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust authority, was investigating exclusive licensing deals between Tencent Music and major record labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group.



On this news, Tencent Music’s ADR price fell $0.92 per share, or 6.83%, to close at $12.57 per share on August 27, 2019.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com , or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

