BANKI

KUU YA KENYA

CENTRAL

BANK OF KENYA

Haile Selassie Avenue

P. O. Box 60000 - 00200 Nairobi Kenya

Telephone: 2861000/2863000

Fax 340192/250783

Email:supplies@centralbank.go.ke

TENDER FOR PROPOSED REFURBISHMENTS OF NOTE COUNTING HALL INCLUDING CREATION OF TEA STATION AND CHANGING ROOMS PLUS ASSOCIATED SERVICES -

KISUMU BRANCH

TENDER NO. CBK/001/2020-2021

CLOSING DATE: 31st JULY, 2020 AT 10:30AM

TENDER TO BE CLOSED/OPENED AT CBK KISUMU BRANCH

1

GUIDELINES ON PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT

In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following:

1. Section I - Invitation to Tender. This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened.

2. Section II - Instruction to Tenderers. This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up-to to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the Instructions to Tenderers under Section II and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail.

3. Evaluation Criteria: This gives information on how the tender will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the bid or not. Through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document.

Checklist of Document forming Bid Document:

No. Documents forming part of the bid Tenderers Remarks 1 The main sections of the tender document that includes: i) Section I - Invitation to Tender;

ii) Section II - Instruction to Tenderers; and

iii) Section III - General Conditions of the Contract (This sections remain as they are in the tender document.) 2 Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate 3 Copy of tax compliance certificate valid at least up-to the date of tender opening 4 Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 from a bank or an insurance company approved by Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA). The tender security should be in the format provided in the tender document (Validity period is from the date of tender opening) 4 Copy of registration by National Construction Authority (NCA) as a General Building Contractor in class 4 and above that is current 5 List of at least five clients with references (names and telephone of contact persons) to which the company has done similar work (in construction) each valued at KShs.3,000,000.00 and above in the last 5 year. (MUST provide list of contract with Prices and copies of Completion Certificates and or extracts of signed contracts with the employer). 6 List of at least five Qualified Technical Staff in the company relevant to the building construction industry (e.g. building, electrical, plumbing etc.) who will be actively involved in the project (MUST provide detailed CV accompanied by relevant academic and professional certificates. 7 List of at least five (5) key equipment owned or leased by the company that will be used in the execution of the works (Key Equipment required: No. Documents forming part of the bid Tenderers Remarks Lorry/Pickup, Scaffolding, ladder, Blow Torches, Hoisting equipment etc). Provide proof of logbook or lease agreement where applicable 8 Documentary evidence of liquid assets and/or availability of credit facilities of a value of at least Kshs.2 million (Kenya Shillings two Million). (Attach copies of certified bank statements for the last six months OR letter of credit line from a financial institution registered by Central Bank of Kenya. The documents so provided may be verified for authenticity). 9 Signed copies of Financial Statement for the last two consecutive years (2017 & 2018 or 2018 & 2019) 10 Financial proposal containing priced Bill of Quantities (Prices to be quoted inclusive of all taxes) 11 Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender document 12 Dully filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or format provided in the tender document 13 Copy of Company profile. This should include: i). List of technical personnel with copies of testimonials (CVs and Certificates); ii). List of equipment owned or leased:

iii). List of contracts done previously with supporting documents e.g LPOs and Contracts. 14 Duly filled and signed declaration form in the form provided in the tender document 15 All pages of the bid document submitted by the tenderers should be serialized

TABLE OF CONTENTS

SECTION I 5 SECTION II INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS ………………… .. 6 Appendix to Instructions to tenderers ………………… .. 12 Evaluation Criteria ………………………………………… ... 13 SECTION III CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT …………………………… . 16 SECTION IV APPENDIX TO CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT ………… .. 26 SECTION V BILL OF QUANTITIES …. ……………………………… ... 43 SECTION VI STANDARD FORMS ……………………………… .…….….. 52 6.1 FORM OF TENDER ……………………… ..…. 53 6.2 CONTRACT AGREEMENT FORM …………… .. 54 6.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS & QUESTIONNAIRE FORM ………………… ... 56 6.4 TENDER SECURITY FORM ………………… ...… 60 6.5 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM ……..……. 61 6.6 LETTER ON NOTIFICATION OF AWARD …..… 62 6.7 FORM RB 1 ………………………… . ………… .….. 63 6.8 DECLARATION FORM …………… . …………… .. 64 4 PAGE ………………………… ..

INVITATION TO TENDER

SECTION I: INVITATION FOR TENDERS

1. The Central Bank of Kenya invites eligible building contractors for Provision of works for Proposed Refurbishments of Note counting hall including Creation of Tea stations and Changing rooms plus Associated Services at CBK Kisumu Branch.

2. Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: The Director, General Services Department, Tel: +254 20 2861000/2860000, 5th Floor, Central Bank of Kenya, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke

3. A complete set of tender document containing detailed information may be downloaded from the PPIP website: www.tenders.go.ke OR Central Bank of Kenya website: www.centralbank.go.ke at no cost. Bidders who download the tender document are advised to sign a tender register at Central Bank of Kenya, Head Office, along Haile Selassie Avenue, General Services Department on 5th Floor Nairobi.

4.Prices quoted should be net inclusive of all taxes, must be in Kenya Shillings and shall remain valid for 120 days from the closing date of the tender.

5.Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the tender.

6. Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Tender Box located at the main entrance to the CBK Kisumu on Jomo Kenyatta Highway OR posted as a registered mail using the address; Branch Manager, Central Bank of Kenya-Kisumu Branch, P. O. Box 4, Kisumu- Kenya, to be received on or before 31st July, 2020 at 10:30AM.

7. Tenders will be opened on 31st July, 2020 at 10:30AM in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening at the Central Bank of Kenya Kisumu Branch, Conference Room on 2nd Floor.

8. Bidders are required to serialize all the pages of the bid document submitted including any addendum, appendixes and attachments.

DIRECTOR,

GENERAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT