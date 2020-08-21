TENDER FOR PROVISION OF CLEANING OF COMMON AREAS AND GARDENING SERVICES AT PEARL BEACH APARTMENTS, TUDOR MOMBASA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS 0 08/21/2020 | 07:56am EDT Send by mail :

Box 51065, 00200 Nairobi Telephone 2861200-23 TENDER FOR PROVISION OF CLEANING OF COMMON AREAS AND GARDENING SERVICES AT PEARL BEACH APARTMENTS, TUDOR MOMBASA FOR A PERIOD OF THREE YEARS Tender No. CBKPF/003/2020-2021 CLOSING DATE: Wednesday, 9th September, 2020 AT 10.30 A.M TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE SECTION I INVITATION TO TENDER…………………………… 3 Guidelines in preparation of Tenders … ……………… 4 SECTION II INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS…………………... 5 Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers ……………… 15 SECTION III GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT……...…. 19 SECTION IV SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT…………. 23 SECTION V TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS …….…. 25 SECTION VI SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS/PRICES …….…………... 28 SECTION VII STANDARD FORMS…………………………...…. 29 7.1 FORM OF TENDER 30 7.2 CONTRACT FORM…………………………………… 31 7.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS QUESTIONNAIRES FORMS…. 32 7.4 FORM OF TENDER SECURITY………………………………………… 35 7.5 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM…………………………………… 36 7.6 MANUFACTURER'S AUTHORISATION FORM……………………. 37 7.7 LETTER OF AWARD……………………………………………………… 38 7.8 FORM RB1…………………………………………………………………... 39 7.9 DECLARATION FORM…………………………………………………… 40 8.0 CERTIFICATE OF SITE VISIT ……………………………………………… 41 2 SECTION I: INVITATION TO TENDER The CBK Pension Fund invites sealed bids from all eligible tenderers for Provision of cleaning of common areas and gardening services to Pearl Beach apartments, Mombasa for a period of 3 years. Further information as pertains to this tender may be obtained during working hours (Monday to Friday) between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm using the following address: The Pensions Administrator, CBK Pension Fund Tel: +254 20 2861200/2860000, Ground Floor, Motor Gallery opposite Agip House, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke . A complete set of tender documents containing detailed information may be obtained CBK Pension Fund Secretariat located on the Ground Floor, Motor Gallery, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, upon payment of Non-refundable fee of Kshs. 1,000 in cash or Bankers Cheque payable to CBK Pension fund, OR downloaded free of charge from PPIP website: www.tenders.go.ke OR Central Bank of Kenya website: www.centralbank.go.ke . supplies@centralbank.go.ke before tender closing date. Prices quoted should be inclusive of all taxes and delivery costs and must be expressed in Kenya shillings and shall remain valid for a period of 120 days from the closing date of the tender. Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 valid for 150 days. Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the proposal. Completed Tender Documents in plain sealed envelopes marked with the tender number and title should be deposited in the Blue Tender Box located at the main entrance to the CBK Pension Fund offices located at the Ground Floor, Motor Gallery, Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, before 9th September, 2020 at 10.30am. Late bids will not be accepted and will be returned unopened. 7. Tenders will be opened immediately thereafter, i.e. on the 9th September, 2020, at 10.30am in the CBK Pension Secretariat Board Room located on the Ground Floor, Motor Gallery, Haile Selassie Avenue in the presence of the tenderers representatives who may choose to attend the opening. PENSIONS ADMINISTRATOR CBK PENSION FUND 3 GUIDELINS IN PREPARATION OF BID DOCUMENT In preparing the bid document in response to the tender, bidders are advised to note the following: Section I - Invitation to Tender . This section gives guidelines on how and where to seek further clarification pertaining to the tender document; the form and amount of Tender Security required; where and when the tenders should be submitted; and place where tenders will be opened. Section II - Instruction to Tenderers . This section guides tenderers basically on how to prepare their bid and how the tendering process will be carried out up to the award stage including notification of award to the successful bidder. "Appendix to Instruction to Tenderers" customizes clauses under Section II. Wherever there is a conflict between the provisions of the Instructions to Tenderers under Section II and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix prevail. Evaluation Criteria : This gives information on how the tender will be evaluated. Tenderers should be able to evaluate their bids before submission to determine in advance whether they meet the requirement of the bid or not. Through the evaluation criteria bidders will be able to note all the required documents that should be attached to the bid document. Checklist of Document Forming the Bid Document: No. Documents forming part of the bid Remarks 1 The main sections of the tender document that includes; These Sections Section I - Invitation to Tender; remain as they are Section II - Instruction to Tenderers, including Appendix to Instruction to in the tender Tenderers; and document. section III - General Conditions of the Contract, including Special Conditions of Contract 2 Copy of Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate 3 Copy of the company's current Certificate of Tax Compliance issued by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 4 Registration with NHIF and NSSF. 5 Financial proposal containing priced schedules Prices quoted to be inclusive of taxes 6 Duly filled and signed Form of Tender in the format provided in the tender document 7 Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000 valid for 150 days 8 Evidence of valid WIBA insurance cover (certificate / Policy Insurance cover). 9 Audited Accounts for Years 2017, 2018 and 2019 signed and Stamped 10 Dully filled and signed Confidential Business Questionnaire in the form or format provided in the tender document 12 Duly filled and signed declaration form in the form provided 13 Bid document to be serialized/paginated on all pages 14 Bidders should use the Fund's tender document or ensure to align their documentation to it. 4 SECTION II: INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS Table of Clauses Page 2.1 Eligible tenderers…………………………………............… 6 2.2 Cost of tendering…………………………………………… 6 2.3 Contents of Tender document………………………….… 6 2.4 Clarification of documents………………………............… 7 2.5 Amendment of documents……………………….……...... 7 2.6 Language of tender……………………………………….... 7 2.7 Documents comprising the tender…………………….…. 7 2.8 Tender forms…………………………………………….…. 7 2.9 Tender prices………………………….…………………...... 8 2.10 Tender currencies………………………….………………... 8 2.11 Tenderers eligibility and qualifications………………...… 8 2.12 Tender security…………………………………………...…. 8 2.13 Validity of tenders………………………………...………… 9 2.14 Format and signing of tenders………………………….…. 9 2.15 Sealing and marking of tenders…………………..........…. 9 2.16 Deadline for submission of tender ……………………...… 10 2.17 Modification and withdrawal of tenders……………….... 10 2.18 Opening of tenders……………………………………….… 10 2.19 Clarification of tenders…………………….………………. 11 2.20 Preliminary examination…………………………………... 11 2.21 Conversion to single currency………………………….… 11 2.22 Evaluation and comparison of tenders….………………. 11 2.23 Preference …………………………………………………… 12 2.24 Contacting the procuring entity……………………….…. 12 2.25 Award of contract…………………………………………... 13 i.Post qualification………………………….……. 13 ii.Award criteria…………………………….……. 13 2.26 Notification of award……………………………………...... 13 2.27 Signing of contract………………………………………...... 13 2.28 Performance security………………………………………... 14 2.29 Corrupt or fraudulent practices………………………...…. 14 5 SECTION II: INSTRUCTIONS TO TENDERERS 2.1 Eligible Tenderers This Invitation for Tenders is open to all tenderers eligible as described in the Invitation to Tender. Successful tenderers shall complete the supply of the services by the intended completion date specified in the Schedule of Requirements Section V . 2.1.2 The Procuring Entity's employees, committee members, board members and their relative (spouse and children) are not eligible to participate in the tender. Tenderers shall provide the qualification information statement that the tenderer (including all members of a joint venture and subcontractors) is not associated, or have not been associated in the past, directly or indirectly, with a firm or any of its affiliates which have been engaged by the Procuring entity to provide consulting services for the preparation of the design, specifications, and other documents to be used for the procurement of the services under this Invitation for tenders. Tenderers shall not be under a declaration of ineligibility for corrupt and fraudulent practices. 2.2 Cost of Tendering The Tenderer shall bear all costs associated with the preparation and submission of its tender, and the Procuring Entity will in no case be responsible or liable for those costs, regardless of the conduct or outcome of the tendering process. The price to be charged for the tender document shall be Kshs. 1,000/= All firms found capable of performing the contract satisfactorily in accordance with the set pre- qualification criteria shall be prequalified. 2.3. The Tender Document 2.3.1 The tender document comprises the documents listed below and addenda issued in accordance with clause 2.5 of these instructions to Tenderers Invitation to Tender Instructions to tenderers General Conditions of Contract Special Conditions of Contract Schedule of requirements Tender Form and Price Schedules Tender Security Form Contract Form Performance Security Form Confidential Business Questionnaire 2.3.2 The Tenderer is expected to examine all instructions, forms, terms, and specifications in the tender documents. Failure to furnish all information required by the tender documents or to submit a 6 tender not substantially responsive to the tender documents in every respect will be at the tenderers risk and may result in the rejection of its tender. 2.4 Clarification of Tender Documents A prospective tenderer requiring any clarification of the tender document may notify the Procuring Entity in writing or by post at the entity's address indicated in the Invitation to Tender. The Procuring Entity will respond in writing to any request for clarification of the tender documents, which it receives not later than seven (7) days prior to the deadline for the submission of tenders, prescribed by the Procuring Entity. Written copies of the Procuring Entities response (including an explanation of the query but without identifying the source of inquiry) will be sent to all prospective tenderers that have received the tender document. The Procuring Entity shall reply to any clarifications sought by the tenderer within 3 days of receiving the request to enable the tenderer to make timely submission of its tender. 2.5 Amendment of Tender Documents 2.5.1 At any time prior to the deadline for submission of tenders, the Procuring Entity, for any reason, whether at its own initiative or in response to a clarification requested by a prospective tenderer, may modify the tender documents by amendment. 2.5.2 All prospective candidates that have received the tender documents will be notified of the amendment in writing or by post and will be binding on them. 2.5.3 In order to allow prospective tenderers reasonable time in which to take the amendment into account in preparing their tenders, the Procuring Entity, at its discretion, may extend the deadline for the submission of tenders. 2.6 Language of Tender 2.6.1 The tender prepared by the tenderer, as well as all correspondence and documents relating to the tender exchange by the tenderer and the Procuring Entity, shall be written in English language, provided that any printed literature furnished by the tenderer may be written in another language provided they are accompanied by an accurate English translation of the relevant passages in which case, for purposes of interpretation of the tender, the English translation shall govern. 2.7 Documents Comprising of Tender 2.7.1 The tender prepared by the tenderers shall comprise the following components a Tender Form and a Price Schedule completed in accordance with paragraph 2.9, 2.10 and 2.11 below documentary evidence established in accordance with paragraph 2.1 that the tenderer is eligible to tender and is qualified to perform the contract if its tender is accepted; documentary evidence established in accordance with paragraph 2.2 that the ancillary services to be supplied by the tenderer are eligible services and conform to the tender documents; and tender security furnished in accordance with paragraph 2.12 2.8 Tender Forms 2.8.1 The tenderer shall complete the Tender Form and the appropriate Price Schedule furnished in the tender documents, indicating the services to be supplied, a brief description of the services, their country of origin, quantity, and prices. 7 2.9 Tender Prices The tenderer shall indicate on the appropriate Price Schedule the unit prices and total tender price of the services it proposes to supply under the contract. Prices indicated on the Price Schedule shall include all costs including taxes, insurances and delivery to the premises of the entity. Prices quoted by the tenderer shall be fixed during the Tender's performance of the contract and not subject to variation on any account. A tender submitted with an adjustable price quotation will be treated as non-responsive and will be rejected, pursuant to paragraph 2.20 The validity period of the tender shall be 120 days from the date of opening of the tender. 2.10 Tender Currencies 2.10.1 Prices shall be quoted in Kenya Shillings unless otherwise specified in the Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers. 2.11 Tenderers Eligibility and Qualifications Pursuant to paragraph 2.1 the tenderer shall furnish, as part of its tender, documents establishing the tenderers eligibility to tender and its qualifications to perform the contract if its tender is accepted. The documentary evidence of the tenderers qualifications to perform the contract if its tender is accepted shall establish to the Procuring entity's satisfaction that the tenderer has the financial and technical capability necessary to perform the contract. 2.12 Tender Security The tenderer shall furnish, as part of its tender, a tender security for the amount specified in the Appendix to Invitation to Tenderers. The tender security shall be in the amount of not more than 5 per cent of the tender price. The tender security is required to protect the Procuring Entity against the risk of Tenderer's conduct which would warrant the security's forfeiture, pursuant to paragraph 2.12.7 The tender security shall be denominated in Kenya Shillings or in another freely convertible currency, and shall be in the form of a bank guarantee or a bank draft issued by a reputable bank located in Kenya or abroad, or a guarantee issued by a reputable insurance company in the form provided in the tender documents or another form acceptable to the Procuring Entity and valid for thirty (30) days beyond the validity of the tender. Any tender not secured in accordance with paragraph 2.12.1 and 2.12.3 will be rejected by the Procuring entity as non-responsive, pursuant to paragraph 2.20. Unsuccessful Tenderer's tender security will be discharged or returned as promptly as possible as but not later than thirty (30) days after the expiration of the period of tender validity prescribed by the Procuring entity. 8 The successful Tenderer's tender security will be discharged upon the tenderer signing the contract, pursuant to paragraph 2.27 and furnishing the performance security, pursuant to paragraph 2.28. The tender security may be forfeited: If a tenderer withdraws its tender during the period of tender validity specified by the procuring entity on the Tender Form; or In the case of a successful tenderer, if the tenderer fails: to sign the contract in accordance with paragraph 2.27 or to furnish performance security in accordance with paragraph 2.28 If the tenderer rejects, correction of an error in the tender 2.13 Validity of Tenders Tenders shall remain valid for 120 days or as specified in the Invitation to tender after the date of tender opening prescribed by the Procuring entity, pursuant to paragraph 2.18. A tender valid for a shorter period shall be rejected by the Procuring Entity as non-responsive. In exceptional circumstances, the Procuring Entity may solicit the Tenderer's consent to an extension of the period of validity. The request and the responses thereto shall be made in writing. The tender security provided under paragraph 2.12 shall also be suitably extended. A tenderer may refuse the request without forfeiting its tender security. A tenderer granting the request will not be required nor permitted to modify its tender. 2.14 Format and Signing of Tender The Procuring Entity shall prepare two copies of the tender, clearly marking each " ORIGINAL TENDER " and " COPY OF TENDER ," as appropriate. In the event of any discrepancy between them, the original shall govern. The original and all copies of the tender shall be typed or written in indelible ink and shall be signed by the tenderer or a person or persons duly authorized to bind the tenderer to the contract. The latter authorization shall be indicated by written power-of-attorney accompanying the tender. All pages of the tender, except for un-amended printed literature, shall be initialed by the person or persons signing the tender. The tender shall have no interlineations, erasures, or overwriting except as necessary to correct errors made by the tenderer, in which case such corrections shall be initialed by the person or persons signing the tender. 2.15 Sealing and Marking of Tenders The Tenderer shall seal the original and each copy of the tender in separate envelopes, duly marking the envelopes as " ORIGINAL " and " COPY ." The envelopes shall then be sealed in an outer envelope. The inner and outer envelopes shall: be addressed to the Procuring Entity at the address given in the Invitation to Tender, and Bear, tender number and name in the Invitation for Tenders and the words, " DO NOT OPEN BEFORE" date and time stated in the invitation to tender . 9 The inner envelopes shall also indicate the name and address of the tenderer to enable the tender to be returned unopened in case it is declared "late". If the outer envelope is not sealed and marked as required by paragraph 2.15.2, the Procuring Entity will assume no responsibility for the tender's misplacement or pre-mature opening. 2.16 Deadline for Submission of Tenders Tenders must be received by the Procuring Entity at the address specified under paragraph 2.17.2 no later than the date, time and place stated in the invitation to tender . The Procuring Entity may, at its discretion, extend this deadline for the submission of tenders by amending the tender documents in accordance with paragraph 2.5, in which case all rights and obligations of the Procuring Entity and candidates previously subject to the deadline will therefore be subject to the deadline as extended. Bulky tenders which will not fit in the tender box shall be received by the procuring entity as provided for in the appendix. 2.17 Modification and Withdrawal of Tenders The tenderer may modify or withdraw its tender after the tender's submission, provided that written notice of the modification, including substitution or withdrawal of the tenders, is received by the Procuring Entity prior to the deadline prescribed for submission of tenders. The Tenderer's modification or withdrawal notice shall be prepared, sealed, marked, and dispatched in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2.17. A withdrawal notice may also be sent by cable, telex but followed by a signed confirmation copy, postmarked no later than the deadline for submission of tenders. No tender may be modified after the deadline for submission of tenders. 2.17.4 No tender may be withdrawn in the interval between the deadline for submission of tenders and the expiration of the period of tender validity specified by the tenderer on the Tender Form. Withdrawal of a tender during this interval may result in the Tenderer's forfeiture of its tender security, pursuant to paragraph 2.12.8 The Procuring Entity may at any time terminate procurement proceedings before contract award and shall not be liable to any person for the termination. The Procuring Entity shall give prompt notice of the termination to the tenderers and on request give its reasons for termination within 14 days of receiving the request from any tenderer. 2.18 Opening of Tenders 2.18.1 The Procuring Entity will open all tenders in the presence of tenderers' representatives who choose to attend, at date, time and in the location specified in the Invitation to Tender. The tenderers' representatives who are present shall sign a register evidencing their attendance. 10 The tenderers' names, tender modifications or withdrawals, tender prices, discounts and the presence or absence of requisite tender security and such other details as the Procuring Entity, at its discretion, may consider appropriate, will be announced at the opening. The Procuring Entity will prepare minutes of the tender opening. 2.19 Clarification of Tenders To assist in the examination, evaluation and comparison of tenders the Procuring Entity may, at its discretion, ask the tenderer for a clarification of its tender. The request for clarification and the response shall be in writing, and no change in the prices or substance of the tender shall be sought, offered, or permitted. Any effort by the tenderer to influence the Procuring Entity in the Procuring Entity's tender evaluation, tender comparison or contract award decisions may result in the rejection of the tenderers' tender. 2.20 Preliminary Examination The Procuring Entity will examine the tenders to determine whether they are complete, whether any computational errors have been made, whether required sureties have been furnished, whether the documents have been properly signed, and whether the tenders are generally in order. If there is a discrepancy between the unit price and the total price that is obtained by multiplying the unit price and quantify, the unit price shall prevail, and the total price shall be corrected. If the candidate does not accept the correction of the errors, its tender will be rejected, and its tender security forfeited. If there is a discrepancy between words and figures the amount in words will prevail The Procuring Entity may waive any minor informality or non-conformity or irregularity in a tender which does not constitute a material deviation, provided such waiver does not prejudice or effect the relative ranking of any tenderer. Prior to the detailed evaluation, pursuant to paragraph 2.22 the Procuring Entity will determine the substantial responsiveness of each tender to the tender documents. For purposes of these paragraphs, a substantially responsive tender is one, which conforms to all the terms and conditions of the tender documents without material deviations. The Procuring Entity's determination of a tender's responsiveness is to be based on the contents of the tender itself without recourse to extrinsic evidence. If a tender is not substantially responsive, it will be rejected by the Procuring Entity and may not subsequently be made responsive by the tenderer by correction of the non- conformity. 2.21 Conversion to Single Currency 2.21.1 Where other currencies are used, the Procuring Entity will convert these currencies to Kenya Shillings using the selling exchange rate on the date of tender closing provided by the Central Bank of Kenya. 2.22 Evaluation and Comparison of Tenders 2.22.1 The Procuring Entity will evaluate and compare the tenders which have been determined to be substantially responsive, pursuant to paragraph 2.22 11 The comparison shall be of the price including all costs as well as duties and taxes payable on all the materials to be used in the provision of the services. The Procuring entity's evaluation of a tender will take into account, in addition to the tender price, the following factors, in the manner and to the extent indicated in paragraph 2.22.4 and in the technical specifications: Operational plan proposed in the tender; Deviations in payment schedule from that specified in the Special Conditions of Contract; Pursuant to paragraph 22.3 the following evaluation methods will be applied: Operational Plan. The Procuring entity requires that the services under the Invitation for Tenders shall be performed at the time specified in the Schedule of Requirements. Tenders offering to perform longer than the procuring entity's required delivery time will be treated as non-responsive and rejected. Deviation in payment schedule. Tenderers shall state their tender price for the payment on a schedule outlined in the special conditions of contract. Tenders will be evaluated on the basis of this base price. Tenderers are, however, permitted to state an alternative payment schedule and indicate the reduction in tender price they wish to offer for such alternative payment schedule. The Procuring entity may consider the alternative payment schedule offered by the selected tenderer. The tender evaluation committee shall evaluate the tender within 30 days from the date of opening the tender. To qualify for contract awards, the tenderer shall have the following: - Necessary qualifications, capability experience, services, equipment and facilities to provide what is being procured. Legal capacity to enter into a contract for procurement Shall not be insolvent, in receivership, bankrupt or in the process of being wound up and is not the subject of legal proceedings relating to the foregoing Shall not be debarred from participating in public procurement 2.23 Preference 2.23.1 Preference where allowed in the evaluation of tenders shall not exceed 15% 2.24 Contacting the Procuring Entity Subject to paragraph 2.21 no tenderer shall contact the Procuring Entity on any matter related to its tender, from the time of the tender opening to the time the contract is awarded. Any effort by a tenderer to influence the Procuring Entity in its decisions on tender, evaluation, tender comparison, or contract award may result in the rejection of the Tenderer's tender. 12 2.25 Award of Contract Post-qualification In the absence of pre-qualification, the Procuring Entity will determine to its satisfaction whether the tenderer that is selected as having submitted the lowest evaluated responsive tender is qualified to perform the contract satisfactorily. The determination will take into account the tenderer financial, technical, and production capabilities. It will be based upon an examination of the documentary evidence of the tenderers qualifications submitted by the tenderer, pursuant to paragraph 2.12.3 as well as such other information as the Procuring Entity deems necessary and appropriate. An affirmative determination will be a prerequisite for award of the contract to the tenderer. A negative determination will result in rejection of the Tenderer's tender, in which event the

Procuring Entity will proceed to the next lowest evaluated tender to make a similar determination of that Tenderer's capabilities to perform satisfactorily. Award Criteria 2.25.4 The Procuring Entity will award the contract to the successful tenderer(s) whose tender has been determined to be substantially responsive and has been determined to be the lowest evaluated tender, provided further that the tenderer is determined to be qualified to perform the contract satisfactorily. The procuring entity reserves the right to accept or reject any tender and to annul the tendering process and reject all tenders at any time prior to contract award, without thereby incurring any liability to the affected tenderer or tenderers or any obligation to inform the affected tenderer or tenderers of the grounds for the procuring entity's action. If the procuring entity determines that none of the tenderers is responsive; the procuring entity shall notify each tenderer who submitted a tender. A tenderer who gives false information in the tender document about its qualification or who refuses to enter into a contract after notification of contract award shall be considered for debarment from participating in future public procurement . 2.26 Notification of Award 2.26.1 Prior to the expiration of the period of tender validity, the Procuring Entity will notify the successful tenderer in writing that its tender has been accepted. 2.26.2 The notification of award will constitute the formation of the Contract but will have to wait until the contract is finally signed by both parties. 2.26.3 Upon the successful Tenderer's furnishing of the performance security pursuant to paragraph 2.28, the Procuring Entity will promptly notify each unsuccessful Tenderer and will discharge its tender security, pursuant to paragraph 2.14. 2.27 Signing of Contract 2.27.1 At the same time as the Procuring Entity notifies the successful tenderer that its tender has been accepted, the Procuring Entity will send the tenderer the Contract Form provided in the tender documents, incorporating all agreements between the parties. 13 The parties to the contract shall have it signed within 30 days from the date of notification of contract award unless there is an administrative review request. Within thirty (30) days of receipt of the Contract Form, the successful tenderer shall sign and date the contract and return it to the Procuring Entity. Performance Security Within Thirty (30) days of the receipt of notification of award from the Procuring Entity, the successful tenderer shall furnish the performance security in accordance with the Conditions of Contract, in the Performance Security Form provided in the tender documents, or in another form acceptable to the Procuring Entity. Failure of the successful tenderer to comply with the requirements of paragraph 2.27 or paragraph 2.28 shall constitute sufficient grounds for the annulment of the award and forfeiture of the tender security, in which event the Procuring Entity may make the award to the next lowest evaluated Candidate or call for new tenders. Corrupt or Fraudulent Practices 2.29.1 The Procuring Entity requires that tenderers observe the highest standard of ethics during the procurement process and execution of contracts when used in the present regulations, the following terms are defined as follows; "corrupt practice" means the offering, giving, receiving, or soliciting of anything of value to influence the action of a public official in the procurement process or in contract execution; and, "fraudulent practice" means a misrepresentation of facts in order to influence a procurement process or the execution of a contract to the detriment of the Procuring Entity, and includes collusive practice among tenderer (prior to or after tender submission) designed to establish tender prices at artificial non-competitive levels and to deprive the Procuring Entity of the benefits of free and open competition; 2.29.2 The Procuring Entity will reject a proposal for award if it determines that the tenderer recommended for award has engaged in corrupt or fraudulent practices in competing for the contract in question. 2.29.3 Further a tenderer who is found to have indulged in corrupt or fraudulent practices risks being debarred from participating in public procurement in Kenya. 14 Appendix to Instructions to Tenderers The following information regarding the particulars of the tender shall complement, supplement or amend the provisions of the instructions to tenderers. Wherever there is a conflict between the provision of the instructions to tenderers and the provisions of the appendix, the provisions of the appendix herein shall prevail over those of the instructions to tenderers. Instructions to Particulars of appendix to Instructions to Tenderers tenderers 2.1.1 Eligible Tenderers shall be established cleaning and garden maintenance firms that are dealing in Provision of cleaning and gardening/beatification services 2.2.2 The tender document is issued free of charge through the Online platforms. 2.4.1 Clarification may be sought 4 days before deadline for submission of tenders. 2.7 The tender prepared by the tenderer shall comprise in addition to documents specified under clause 2.7 all other documents described in clause 2.3.1 except form specified in this tender document and any other document required in determining qualification of the tenderer in view of the evaluation criteria below. 2.9.2 Price quoted shall be inclusive of VAT and all other taxes payable 2.10 Prices shall be quoted in Kenya Shillings 2.11.1 Proof of eligibility and qualifications documents of evidence required (See qualification criteria below). 2.12.2 Tenders must be accompanied by a Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00, valid for 150 days .Failure to attach the Tender Security will lead to automatic rejection of the proposal 2.13.1 The validity period of the Tender shall be 120 days from the closing date of Tenders. 2.14.1 Bidders to submit one (1) original of the tender document and one (1) copy 2.16.1 Closing date of the Tender shall be 9th September, 2020 at 10.30am 2.18 Bulk tenders that do not fit into the tender box shall be received by the procuring Entity, recorded in the receipts registers, safely kept un-opened by the procuring entity and presented by the procuring entity to the tender opening committee during tender opening on the date and time stated on the tender document. 2.20.2 The tender sum as submitted and read out during the tender opening shall be absolute and final and shall not be the subject of correction, adjustment or amendment in any way. 15 2.27 Evaluation criteria The received tenders will be evaluated in four stages as detailed below: Stage 1: Compliance with Mandatory Requirements Stage 2: Technical Evaluation Stage 3: Financial Evaluation Stage 4: Recommendations Stage 1: Mandatory Requirements (MR) The following mandatory requirements must be met not withstanding other requirements in the document. Bidder must satisfy all mandatory requirements to progress to stage 2. Non-compliance or No. Requirements Tenderer's Response MR1 Provide documentary evidence (copy) of Company's Certificate of Incorporation or Business Registration Certificate. MR2 Provide copy of the company's current/valid Certificate of Tax Compliance issued by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) valid at least up to tender opening date. MR3 Copy of valid business permit provided by the county of operation. MR4 Provide Tender Security of Kshs. 50,000.00 (Fifty Thousand Kenya shillings) valid for 150 days in the format provided in the tender documents MR5 Registration with NHIF and NSSF. Bidders shall attach valid registration certificates to be considered as responsive. MR6 Provide evidence of valid WIBA insurance Cover (certificate/policy of WIBA insurance cover). MR7 Provide copies of duly signed Audited accounts of the company for the last three financial years (2017, 2018 and 2019). MR8 Submit a completed company profile using the confidential Business Questionnaire provided in this tender document MR9 Attach a site inspection certificate is to be signed during the site visit. The Site visit will be held on 1st September, 2020 at 10:30am. Prospective bidders are requested to assemble at Pearl Beach Apartments Tudor, Mombasa. See form No. 8.0 for format. Bidders must satisfy all mandatory requirements to progress to stage 2. Non-compliance or partial compliance with the mandatory requirements will lead to automatic disqualification of the bidder. 16 Stage 2: Technical Evaluation Criteria NO. EVALUATION ATTRIBUTE CRITERIA SCOR E% T1 Number of years in business of cleaning 5 years and above- 5 5 marks Others: 1 mark for each complete year T2 Physical Facilities: Provide details of physical Details of physical address 5 address and contacts (Fully-fledge office in contacts with copy of either Mombasa preferred) if not, please address lease document or latest how the property will be served - attach utility bill evidence T3 Personnel to handle the task including the • Supervisory staff 10 marks 25 following with relevant experience in • Professional staff 10 housekeeping duties: marks i) Supervisory staffs • Other staff 5 marks ii)Professional staff (One mark for each iii) Other staff (Attach qualifications& CVs) qualifying staff category) T4 Provide a list of at least 5 clients references 2 marks per client up to a 10 (complete with address and telephone maximum of 5 clients numbers) addressed to CBK Pension Fund for which the company has provided similar services with a value of at least Kshs 3M (Three Million) per year in the last 3 years. The CBK Pension Fund may conduct due diligence to verify the information. T5 Evidence to adherence to minimum wages in • Supervisory staff 5 marks 15 compliance with Government guidelines on • Professional staff 5 marks payment of wages (Attach latest two months' • Other staff 5 marks pay slips for each of the three different (One mark for each categories of staff). qualifying staff category) T6 Provide evidence of insurance cover including: • Absence of evidence will 5 i) Indemnity against risk earn 0 marks ii) Workman Injuries Benefit Cover (WIBA) T7 Submit a Sample checklist/Templates for cleaning • Common areas (5 10 services/garden maintenance services Marks) •Garden maintenance (5 Marks) T8 Relevant cleaning equipment/tools to be used • Cleaning tools -10 marks 20 (Provide a list of at least 5 of each) • Landscaping tools -10 marks (Must be relevant to Materials and Equipment described in scope of work) 17 T9 Profitability margin: • Above 25% - 3mks 3 • 15-25% - 2mks • 7.5 to 15% - 1mk • Less than 7.5% - 0 Liquidity ratio: • 2:1 - 2 2 • 1:1 -1 • Less than 1:1 - 0 TOTAL 100% Only bidders who will have scored 75% and above in Technical Evaluation shall be eligible for Financial Evaluation Note: Profitability Margin = __ EBIT___ Gross Revenue/Sales Current Ratio = Current Assets Current Liabilities EBIT = Earnings Before Interest and Taxes Stage 3: Financial Evaluation The Tenderer/Bidder among the qualified (Most responsive as per technical evaluation) with the lowest evaluated tender price as submitted and read out during the Tender Opening would be recommended for award. In the event there is a tie in the lowest evaluated tender price, then the tenderer whose technical score is higher would be recommended for award. Stage 4: Recommendation for Award The tender will be awarded to the lowest evaluated bidder. 18 SECTION III: GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT Table of Clauses Page 3.1 Definitions………………………………………………… 20 3.2 Application………………………………………….….... 20 3.3 Standards…………………………………………………. 20 3.4 Patent Rights…………………………………………...… 20 3.5 Performance security………………………………….… 20 3.6 Inspection and Tests………………………………….…. 21 3.7 Payment………………………………………………...… 21 3.8 Price………………………………………………………. 21 3.9 Assignments……………………………………………… 21 3.10 Termination for default…………………………………... 21 3.11 Termination by insolvency ……………………………… 22 3.12 Termination by convenience …………………………… 22 3.13 Resolution of Disputes………………………………...… 22 3.14 Language and law………………………………………. 22 3.15 Force Majeure………………………………………….… 22 3.16 Applicable law …………………………………………… 22 3.17 Notices ……………………………………………………. 22 19 SECTION III - GENERAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT 3.1 Definitions 3.1.1 In this Contract, the following terms shall be interpreted as indicated: - "The Contract" means the agreement entered into between the Procuring Entity and the tenderer, as recorded in the Contract Form signed by the parties, including all attachments and appendices thereto and all documents incorporated by reference therein. "The Contract Price" means the price payable to the tenderer under the Contract for the full and proper performance of its contractual obligations "The services" means services to be provided by the contractor including materials and incidentals which the tenderer is required to provide to the Procuring entity under the Contract. "The Procuring Entity" means the organization purchasing the services under this Contract. "The contractor means the individual or firm providing the services under this Contract. " GCC" means general conditions of contract contained in this section " SCC " means the special conditions of contract "Day" means calendar day 3.2 Application 3.2.1 These General Conditions shall apply in all Contracts made by the Procuring Entity for the procurement installation and commissioning of equipment 3.3 Standards 3.3.1 The Services supplied under this Contract shall conform to the standards mentioned in the Technical Specifications. 3.4 Patent Rights 3.4.1 The tenderer shall indemnify the Procuring Entity against all third-party claims of infringement of patent, trademark, or industrial design rights arising from use of the Services or any part thereof in the Procuring Entity's country. 3.5 Performance Security Within thirty (30) days of receipt of the notification of Contract award, the successful tenderer shall furnish to the Procuring Entity the performance security in the amount specified in Special Conditions of Contract. The proceeds of the performance security shall be payable to the Procuring Entity as compensation for any loss resulting from the Tenderer's failure to complete its obligations under the Contract. 3.5.3 The performance security shall be denominated in the currency of the Contract, or in a freely convertible currency acceptable to the Procuring Entity and shall be in the form of a bank guarantee, or an irrevocable letter of credit issued by a reputable bank located in Kenya or abroad, acceptable to the Procuring Entity, in the form provided in the tender documents. 3.5.4 The performance security will be discharged by the Procuring Entity and returned to the Candidate not later than thirty (30) days following the date of completion of the Tenderer's performance obligations under the Contract, including any warranty obligations, under the Contract. 20 3.6 Inspection and Tests The Procuring Entity or its representative shall have the right to inspect and/or to test the services to confirm their conformity to the Contract specifications. The Procuring Entity shall notify the tenderer in writing in a timely manner, of the identity of any representatives retained for these purposes. The inspections and tests may be conducted on the premises of the tenderer or its subcontractor(s). If conducted on the premises of the tenderer or its subcontractor(s), all reasonable facilities and assistance, including access to drawings and production data, shall be furnished to the inspectors at no charge to the Procuring entity. Should any inspected or tested services fail to conform to the Specifications, the Procuring entity may reject the services, and the tenderer shall either replace the rejected services or make alterations necessary to meet specification requirements free of cost to the Procuring entity. Nothing in paragraph 3.6 shall in any way release the tenderer from any warranty or other obligations under this Contract. 3.7 Payment 3.7.1 The method and conditions of payment to be made to the tenderer under this Contract shall be specified in SCC 3.8 Prices Prices charged by the contractor for services performed under the Contract shall not, with the exception of any Price adjustments authorized in SCC, vary from the prices by the tenderer in its tender or in the procuring entity's request for tender validity extension as the case may be. No variation in or modification to the terms of the contract shall be made except by written amendment signed by the parties. 3.9. Assignment The tenderer shall not assign, in whole or in part, its obligations to perform under this Contract, except with the Procuring entity's prior written consent. 3.10 Termination for default The Procuring entity may, without prejudice to any other remedy for breach of Contract, by written notice of default sent to the tenderer, terminate this Contract in whole or in part if the tenderer fails to deliver any or all of the services within the period(s) specified in the Contract, or within any extension thereof granted by the Procuring entity if the tenderer fails to perform any other obligation(s) under the Contract if the tenderer, in the judgment of the Procuring entity has engaged in corrupt or fraudulent practices in competing for or in executing the Contract In the event the Procuring entity terminates the Contract in whole or in part, it may procure, upon such terms and in such manner as it deems appropriate, equipment similar to those undelivered, and the tenderer shall be liable to the Procuring entity for any excess costs for such similar

Services. 21 3.11. Termination for insolvency The procuring entity may at the anytime terminate the contract by giving written notice to the contractor if the contractor becomes bankrupt or otherwise insolvent. In this event, termination will be without compensation to the contractor, provided that such termination will not produce or affect any right of action or remedy, which has accrued or will accrue thereafter to the procuring entity. 3.12 Termination for convenience The procuring entity by written notice sent to the contractor may terminate the contract in whole or in part, at any time for its convenience. The notice of termination shall specify that the termination is for the procuring entity convenience, the extent to which performance of the contractor of the contract is terminated and the date on which such termination becomes effective. For the remaining part of the contract after termination the procuring entity may elect to cancel the services and pay to the contractor on agreed amount for partially completed services. 3.13 Resolution of Disputes The procuring entity and the tenderer shall make every effort to resolve amicably by direct informal negotiation any disagreement or dispute arising between them under or in connection with the contract If, after thirty (30) days from the commencement of such informal negotiations both parties have been unable to resolve amicably a contract dispute, either party may require adjudication in an agreed national or international forum, and/or international arbitration.

3.14 Language and Law The language of the contract and the law governing the contract shall be English language and the Laws of Kenya respectively unless otherwise stated. 3.15 Force Majeure The tenderer shall not be liable for forfeiture of its performance security or termination for default if and to the extent that it's delay in performance or other failure to perform its obligations under the Contract is the result of an event of Force Majeure. 3.16 Applicable Law. The contract shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of Kenya unless otherwise specified in the SCC 3.17 Notices Any notices given by one party to the other pursuant to this contract shall be sent to the other party by post or by fax or E-mail and confirmed in writing to the other party's address specified in the SCC A notice shall be effective when delivered or on the notices effective date, whichever is later. 22 SECTION IV: SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT Special conditions of contract shall supplement the general conditions of contract, wherever there is a conflict between the GCC and the SCC, the provisions of the SCC herein shall prevail over those in the GCC. Special conditions of contract with reference to the general conditions of contract: General conditions Special conditions of contract of contract reference 3.1.1 (b) The contract price will be in Kenya Shillings 3.1.1 (C) The services to be undertaken is Provision of cleaning of common areas and gardening service at Pearl Beach Apartments, Mombasa for three consecutive years. 3.1.1 (d) The Procuring Entity is CBK Pension Fund 3.5.1 A performance bond of 5% to be provided by the successful bidder. Not Applicable for this tender 3.6 The supervisor of the service under the contract The Pensions Administrator, CBK Pension Fund or his authorized representative. 3.7 a) Delivery of the services shall be made by the bidder at Pearl beach Apartments- Tudor , Mombasa after delivery of the services, the bidder shall notify the CBK Pension Fund and forward the following documents to the Scheme: (i) Copies of the supplier invoice showing services rendered and total amount as per contract. 3.8 No price adjustments will be allowed unless under exceptional circumstances and upon approval by the Pensions Administrator CBK Pension Fund 3.13 If both parties have been unable to resolve amicably a contract dispute either party may require that the dispute be referred for resolution to a Court of Law 3.17 The Laws of Kenya shall apply 3.18 The address to be used for purposes of notices will be: The Pensions Administrator, CBK Pension Fund, P. O. Box 51065 - 00200, Nairobi. Email: supplies@centralbank.go.ke General Special Conditions of Contract Conditions of Contract reference Other i Fixed Price Contract: The contract will be a fixed price contract and no variations will be permitted unless reasonably justified and agreed between the parties only after 12 months of the contract date. 23 ii Contract Period: The contract period will commence immediately after execution for a period of 3 years. iii Service Provision: The Tenderer shall compile the schedule of the service provision with a Service Level Agreement (SLA) indicating levels of service provision and second level escalation procedures. iv Service time: During contract period, the Supplier shall be required to make good all defects, provide the required support at their cost on a comprehensive basis. v The Vendor will be required to maintain a high standard of PERFORMANCE. vi In the event of non-performance of the vendor, the Fund will give the vendor a one-month notice giving details of the shortcomings that the vendor is expected to rectify. If the vendor fails to show improvement in his/her performance during the one-month notice, then the Fund will terminate the contract and call up the Bank Guarantee provided by the vendor. 24 SECTION V: TECHNICAL REQUIREMENTS 5.0 INTRODUCTION The CBK Pension Fund intends to procure cleaning and garden maintenance services from competent and qualified firms operating in Kenya for a period of 3 (three years). Pearl Beach is a Seven (7) Storey residential development located in Mombasa. The residential property is fully owned by CBK Pension Fund. 5.1Background The CBK Pension Fund seeks to create a great living place for its tenants at all times. The provision of efficient cleaning services for property is critical towards the achievement of this commitment. 5.2 Scope of Services It is envisaged the provision of cleaning and garden maintenance services will of necessity be of high standards using environmentally friendly cleaning products and supplies. 5.3 Supervision of the cleaning personnel. Close Supervision of Staff to ensure proper distribution of man power on every floor Ensuring cleanliness of the common areas and building surrounds and that cleaning monitor cards are duly completed and evaluated at the end of the day. Liaise with Maintenance Section for any repair works to be done Supervise cleaning of car parks and paved areas surrounding the building o Supervise maintenance of the garden.

o Ensure the discharge of services by staff as highlighted within the scope of services Background of personnel o The Service Provider shall:

o Assign experienced and qualified personnel, with no criminal record

o provide certificate of good conduct for persons who will be assigned to the property o Maintain contact person(s) in-charge of administrative roles

o Exercise flexibility to accommodate any unanticipated exigencies and call for duty. Operational Plan/Work Schedule The cleaning work shall be carried out from 6.00AMdaily during working hours or on call-basis as and when requested. The Service Provider will ensure that all staff are in appropriate uniforms and wear protective gear e.g. gloves, shoes, and masks where applicable, harnesses for cleaning external windows. 5.6 Contract Review The Contract shall run for three years with a review after each year to assess performance. 5.7 Objectives of the Assignment 5.7.1 The bidder shall on daily basis provide: Cleaning and sweeping of the cabro tiled driveway and parking area (internal & external). To be included is the steel grilles & low-level boundary wall Sweeping & mopping of the entrance ramp, staircase & railing 25 Sweeping & mopping of the walkways, all paved common areas, Basements, driveways & external paved walkways. Scrub and maintain all ceramic/granite floors in the common areas on daily basis to keep the tiled floors devoid of stains, stickers, litter, and any form of dirt to retain the shiny look at all times Cleaning and mopping of all staircases and aluminium hand rail. Dusting and cleaning the glass windows in all common areas. Cleaning, mopping and disinfection of the common toilets, washbasins, mirrors, ceramic wall tiles Provision of liquid toilet soap, air freshener & moth balls and toilet paper in the common toilets and those for the security. Clean toilets to expected high standards to control infections. Sweeping, mopping & dusting of guard houses and all exposed surfaces of desks , chairs & tables Cleaning of light fittings in common areas and the floodlights in the gardens and external wall. Dusting & cleaning of all exposed surfaces of desks, tables, cabinets in the caretakers office and the guard room Sweeping, cleaning and dusting of the lifts Clean the Pool and maintain the color, chemistry, and cleanliness of the pool water. Sweeping the lawn & gardens, collecting dead leaves, twigs & any other rubbish & the sand pit in the children's playing area Schedule of Twice Weekly Cleaning Activities: Provision of plastic bags to tenants for garbage disposal and the removal and cleaning of all wet and dry waste from Garbage Room in the basement to an authorised Mombasa City County dumping site. Schedule of Weekly Cleaning Activities: Cleaning, sweeping and dusting of the generator room. Cleaning, sweeping of Bio digester room Cleaning, sweeping of water Desalination plant room Cleaning and sweeping of the water tank rooms Dusting of ceilings, walls in common areas including the removal of cobwebs. Maintenance of the garden lawn and all plants/shrubs/ trees. Sweeping and cleaning of the swimming pool pump room. Cleaning and clearing of debris and bushes fronting of the creek Dusting of the main gates and the garbage collection rooms in the basement 5.8 Garden Maintenance: Replace all aged, withered and dried grass, flowers and plants Apply manure, fertilizer and soil to all the grass, plants and flowers initially and after every six months to ensure healthy growth the plants. Maintain the flowers, flowerbeds and lawns to the standard required. This includes planting, digging, watering, pruning and trimming all the flowers within the flower beds. There should be no litter around the flowers and lawns at all times Treatment of all plants and grass in the lawns with herbicides, insecticides, fungicides when required. 5.9 Tools and equipment. Scrubbing/Buffing machine (Minimum of One (1) with corresponding number of extension cables. Wet and dry vacuum cleaner/ Hoover with corresponding extension cables Alluminium ladder(s) Mop Buckets Sufficient and necessary Mops Floor shinning Mops Walk behind scrubbers 26 Squeezers Brooms - hand, Soft, Hard, Makuti etc All necessary forms of dusters Dust pans / Dust Brooms Caution Signs - all necessary types Two (2) sets of well fitted uniforms/ dust coats Provide staff with appropriate protective wear and safety gadgets to enable them perform their duties. Provide staff with tags and appropriate uniform. Staff shall always have flat, closed shoes while in service. 5.10 Operational Plan Deploy staff to cover at least 12 hours and emergencies Deploy staff showing allocation of duties on daily, weekly and monthly basis Ensure distribution of equipment to achieve the intended purpose in all areas Emergency or contingency measures in terms of staffing for any eventuality like water shortages, flooding, important tenant functions Ensure reliable staff availability/movement Ensure sufficient manpower strength of the personnel deployed for assignments. Clear organisational structure 5.11 Quality assurance The supervisor will be expected to inspect and verify the quality of works around the clock. All the areas as captured in this Tender document shall be expected to be clean and shiny every time. The successful bidder shall be required to maintain the highest standards of cleanliness, decorum and ambiance. For this reason, their obligation and performance will be measured. 5.12 Signage's Provide caution signs alerting users of the building of impending danger where appropriate for example, Slippery floor, wet floors, cleaning in progress etc. The signages shall be clean, neat and presentable, marked and painted in appropriate colours. 5.13 General information about the Bidder Please provide the following information about your firm: Name and location of the Bidder Registered Office postal Address Telephone Number E-mail Address Date of incorporation Certificate of incorporation number Country of incorporation (ix)Income tax personal identification number (PIN) 27 SECTION VI: SCHEDULE OF REQUIREMENTS AND PRICING PRICING SCHEDULE Item Description Contract Price Per Price of other Grand Total duration Year incidental services payable Provision of cleaning Year 2020/21 services of all common Year 2021/22 areas and gardening services at Pearl Beach Year 2022/23 apartments, Mombasa Total Price Amount in Words Tenderer Name Tenderer Signature and official stamp/Seal 28 SECTION VII- STANDARD FORMS Form of Tender: The tenderer shall complete and submit with its tender the form of tender and price schedules pursuant to instructions to tenderers clause 2.8 and in accordance with the requirements included in the special conditions of contract. Contract Form : Shall be deemed to form part of the contract and should be modified accordingly at the time of contract award to incorporate corrections or modifications agreed by the tenderer and the procuring entity in accordance with the instructions to tenderers or general conditions of contract. Confidential Business Questionnaire: This forms should be completed by all the tenderers and submitted together with the bid. Tender Security : When requested by the appendix to the instructions to tenderers, the tenderer should provide the tender security, either in the form included herein or in another form acceptable to the procuring entity pursuant to instructions to tenderers clause 2.12.3 Performance Security Form : Should not be completed by the tenderers at the time of tender preparation. Only the successful tenderer will be required to provide performance security and bank guarantee for advance payment forms in accordance with the forms indicated herein or in another form acceptable to the procuring entity and pursuant to the - conditions of contract. The Principal's or Manufacturer's Authorization Form : should be completed by the principal or the manufacturer, as appropriate in accordance with the tender documents. Letter of Notification of Award: This form should not be completed at the time of summiting the bid. The form is a sample to be used to notify the successful bidder. Form RB 1: This form should not be completed at the time of summiting the bid. The form is a sample to be used by the tenderers to lodge any appeals.

7.9 Declaration Form: This form should be completed at the time of summiting the bid. This is a commitment that the bidder has not been involved in any corruption and is also not debarred. 8.0 Certificate of Tenderer's Visit to Site: To be filled by the Bidder upon conducting a site visit of the premise in the company of the representative of the Scheme to ascertain the information first hand. 29 7.1 FORM OF TENDER Date____________________________ Tender No._______________________ To……………………... ………………………….. [Name and address of procuring entity] Gentlemen and/or Ladies: Having examined the tender documents including Addenda Nos. [insert numbers, the of which is hereby duly acknowledged, wed, the undersigned, offer to provide. [description of services]

in conformity with the said tender documents for the sum of. [total tender amount in words and figures] or such other sums as may be ascertained in accordance with the Schedule of Prices attached herewith and made part of this Tender. We undertake, if our Tender is accepted, to provide the services in accordance with the services schedule specified in the Schedule of Requirements. If our Tender is accepted, we will obtain the tender guarantee in a sum equivalent to _____ percent of the Contract Price for the due performance of the Contract, in the form prescribed by (Procuring entity). We agree to abide by this Tender for a period of 120 days from the date fixed for tender opening of the Instructions to tenderers, and it shall remain binding upon us and may be accepted at any time before the expiration of that period. Until a formal Contract is prepared and executed, this Tender, together with your written acceptance thereof and your notification of award, shall constitute a binding Contract between us. Dated this _________________ day of_________________ 20 [Signature][In the capacity of] Duly authorized to sign tender for and on behalf of___________ 30 7.2 CONTRACT FORM THIS AGREEMENT made the ___day of _____20____between………… [Name of procurement entity] of ………………. [Country of Procurement entity] (Hereinafter called "the Procuring entity") of the one part and …………………… [Name of tenderer] of ………. [City and country of tenderer] (Hereinafter called "the tenderer") of the other part. WHEREAS the procuring entity invited tenders for certain materials and spares. viz……………………... [Brief description of materials and spares] and has accepted a tender by the tenderer for the supply of those materials and spares in the spares in the sum of ……………………………………… [Contract price in words and Figures] NOW THIS AGREEMENT WITNESSETH AS FOLLOWS: 1. In this Agreement words and expressions shall have the same meanings as are respectively assigned to them in the Conditions of Contract referred to. 2. The following documents shall be deemed to form and be read and construed as part of this Agreement, viz.: the Tender Form and the Price Schedule submitted by the tenderer; the Schedule of Requirements; the Technical Specifications; the General Conditions of Contract; (e) the Special Conditions of Contract; and The Procuring Entity's Notification of Award. In consideration of the payments to be made by the Procuring entity to the tenderer as hereinafter mentioned, the tenderer hereby covenants with the Procuring entity to provide the services and to remedy defects therein in conformity in all respects with the provisions of the Contract The Procuring entity hereby covenants to pay the tenderer in consideration of the provision of the Services and the remedying of defects therein, the Contract Price or such other sum as may become payable under the provisions of the contract at the times and in the manner prescribed by the contract. IN WITNESS whereof the parties hereto have caused this Agreement to be executed in accordance with their respective laws the day and year first above written. Signed, sealed, delivered by___________ the _________ (for the Procuring entity) Signed, sealed, delivered by___________ the __________ (for the tenderer) in the presence of_______________. 31 7.3 CONFIDENTIAL BUSINESS QUESTIONNAIRE/PROFILE OF THE COMPANY You are requested to give the particulars in Part 1 and either Part 2 (a), 2 (b) or 2 (c), whichever applies to your type of business. Part 2 (d) to part 2(g) must be filled. You are advised that it is a serious offence to give false information on this Form. Giving wrong or false information on this Form will lead to automatic disqualification / termination of your business proposal at your cost. Part 1 - General Business Name: Certificate of Incorporation/Registration No Date of Incorporation/Registration State if Special Group (if any) (attached Certified Certificate Location of business premises: Physical address Town Country Contact Person (Full Names (in BLOCK Letters) Name Position / Title Email Direct / Mobile No's Does Contact person have Power of Attorney? (Yes / No) If Yes, attach power of attorney document Nature of Business 32 Value of the largest single assignment you have undertaken to date (Kshs.) Was this successfully undertaken? Yes / No. Banking: - Name (s) of your banker (s) Branch Physical address Email Financial Auditor: - Name Physical Address Tel No's Email Part 2 (a) - Sole Proprietors Full names Nationality *Citizenship detail Physical Address Phone Number Email Part 2 (b) - Partnerships Give details of partners as follows: Full Nationality Citizenship Shares Name Details 1 33 2 3 4 5 Part 2 (c) - Registered Company Private or public State the nominal and issued capital of the Company: - Nominal Kshs __________________________________________Issued Kshs _____________________________________ Give details of all directors as follows: - Part 2 (d) - Interest in the Firm: Is there any person / persons in Central Bank of Kenya or any other public institution that has interest in the Firm? Yes / No?(Delete as necessary); If YES, give details below: - Institution Title Signature Date 1 2 3 34 7.4 TENDER SECURITY FORM Whereas ………………………………………... [name of the tenderer] (hereinafter called "the tenderer") has submitted its tender dated………………. [date of submission of tender] for the provision of ………………………………………………. [name and/or description of the services] (hereinafter called "the Tenderer") ……………………………………………………. KNOW ALL PEOPLE by these presents that WE……………………………………… Of……………………………………………having registered office at [name ] (hereinafter called "the Bank") are bound unto……………… [name of procuring entity] (hereinafter called "the procuring entity") in the sum of ………... for which payment well and truly to be made to the said Procuring entity, the Bank binds itself, its successors, and assigns by these presents. Sealed with the Common Seal of the said Bank this___________ day of 20_________. THE CONDITIONS of this obligation are: If the tenderer withdraws its Tender during the period of tender validity specified by the tenderer on the Tender Form; or If the tenderer, having been notified of the acceptance of its Tender by the Procuring entity during the period of tender validity: Fails or refuses to execute the Contract Form, if required; or (b) fails or refuses to furnish the performance security, in accordance with the instructions to tenderers; we undertake to pay to the Procuring entity up to the above amount upon receipt of its first written demand, without the Procuring entity having to substantiate its demand, provided that in its demand the Procuring entity will note that the amount claimed by it is due to it, owing to the occurrence of one or both of the two conditions, specifying the occurred condition or conditions. This guarantee will remain in force up to and including thirty (30) days after the period of tender validity, and any demand in respect thereof should reach the Bank not later than the above date. _________________________________________ [signature of the bank] (Amend accordingly if provided by Insurance Company) 35 7.5 PERFORMANCE SECURITY FORM - not applicable To: …………………………………………………………………………………………….. [Name of the Procuring entity] WHEREAS………………………………. [Name of tenderer] (Hereinafter called "the tenderer") has undertaken, in pursuance of Contract No.___________ [reference number of the contract] dated _______________20______to Supply……………………… [Description services] (Hereinafter called "the contract") AND WHEREAS it has been stipulated by you in the said Contract that the tenderer shall furnish you with a bank guarantee by a reputable bank for the sum specified therein as security for compliance with the Tenderer's performance obligations in accordance with the Contract. AND WHEREAS we have agreed to give the tenderer a guarantee: THEREFORE, WE hereby affirm that we are Guarantors and responsible to you, on behalf of the tenderer, up to a total of ……………………………………………………. [Amount of the guarantee in words and figures], and we undertake to pay you, upon your first written demand declaring the tenderer to be in default under the Contract and without cavil or argument, any sum or sums within the limits of ………………………. [Amount of guarantee] as aforesaid, without your needing to prove or to show grounds or reasons for your demand or the sum specified therein. This guarantee is valid until the _____ day of 20 __________________________________________________________________ Signature and seal of the Guarantors ____________________________________________________________________ [Name of bank or financial institution] __________________________________________________________________ [Address] ______________________________________________________________________ [Date] 36 7.6 MANUFACTURER'S AUTHORIZATION FORM - Not applicable To [name of the Procuring entity] …………………. WHEREAS ………………………………………………………… [Name of the manufacturer] who are established and reputable manufacturers of ………………….. [Name and/or description of the services] having factories at ………………………………… [Address of factory] do hereby authorize ………………………… [Name and address of Agent] to submit a tender, and subsequently negotiate and sign the Contract with you against tender No. ………………………. [Reference of the Tender] for the above services manufactured by us. We hereby extend our full guarantee and warranty as per the General Conditions of Contract for the services offered for supply by the above firm against this Invitation for Tenders. [Signature for and on behalf of manufacturer] Note: This letter of authority should be on the letterhead of the Manufacturer and should be signed by a person competent. 37 7.7 LETTER OF NOTIFICATION OF AWARD Address of Procuring Entity _____________________ _____________________ To: RE: Tender No. Tender Name This is to notify that the contract/s stated below under the above mentioned tender have been awarded to you. Please acknowledge receipt of this letter of notification signifying your acceptance. The contract/contracts shall be signed by the parties within 30 days of the date of this letter but not earlier than 14 days from the date of the letter. You may contact the officer(s) whose particulars appear below on the subject matter of this letter of notification of award. (FULL PARTICULARS) SIGNED FOR ACCOUNTING OFFICER 38 7.8 FORM RB 1 REPUBLIC OF KENYA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW BOARD APPLICATION NO……………. OF……….….20……... BETWEEN…. APPLICANT AND …………………………………RESPONDENT

(Procuring Entity ) Request for review of the decision of the……………

( Name of the Procuring Entity) of ……………dated the…day of ………….20……….

in the matter of Tender, No………...…of ………….20………. REQUEST FOR REVIEW I/We……………………………, the above named Applicant(s), of address: Physical address……………. Fax No……Tel. No……. Email ……………, hereby request the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board to review the whole/part of the above mentioned decision on the following grounds, namely: - 1. 2. etc. By this memorandum, the Applicant requests the Board for an order/orders that: 1. 2. etc. SIGNED ………………. (Applicant) Dated on……………. day of ……………/…20… FOR OFFICIAL USE ONLY Lodged with the Secretary Public Procurement Administrative Review Board on day of ………....20….………

SIGNED Board Secretary 39 7.9 DECLARATION FORM Date To The tenderer i.e. (name and address) Declare the following: Has not been debarred from participating in public procurement. Has not been involved in and will not be involved in corrupt and fraudulent practices regarding public procurement. TitleSignature Date (To be signed by authorized representative and officially stamped) 40 8.0 CERTIFICATE OF TENDERER'S VISIT TO SITE This is to certify that, ……………………………………………………………………………… (Name of Tenderer or his representative) of the firm of, ………………………………………………………………………………. (Name of Firm Tendering) In the company of, ……………………………………………………………………………… (Name of Clients representative conducting the visit) Visited the site in connection with Tender for Provision for cleaning services of all common areas and gardening services at Pearl Beach Apartments Tudor, Mombasa Having previously studied the Contract documents, I carefully examined the site. I have made myself familiar with all the local conditions likely to influence the works and cost thereof. I further certify that I am satisfied with the description of the work and the explanations given by the

Client's representative and that I understand perfectly the work to be done as specified and implied in the execution of the contract. Signed…………………………………………… (Tenderer or his representative) Witnessed………………………………………… (Signature of Client's representative) Date………………………… 41 Attachments Original document

