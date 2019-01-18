Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TERNIUM CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ternium S.A. - TX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 28, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Ternium S.A. (NYSE: TX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 1, 2014 and November 27, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Get Help

Ternium investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-ternium-sa-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Ternium and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 27, 2018, Bloomberg reported that Ternium’s Chairman Paolo Rocca was indicted for his role in a widespread bribery scandal in Argentina involving payments made to government officials in monthly installments from 2009 to 2012 to facilitate a $1.9B payment from Venezuela relating to its seizure of a related unit, Sidor, which was transformed into a Venezuelan state-owned enterprise.

On this news, the price of Ternium’s shares plummeted nearly 5% to close at $28.02 per share on November 27, 2018.

The case is Ulbricht v. Ternium S.A., 1:18-cv-06801.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:49pICYMI : The Simple Solution to the Technology Trust Crisis
PU
11:29pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership SUAREZ COPPEL JUAN JOSE
PU
11:19pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
10:54pNUBIAN RESOURCES : announces update on esquilache silver-lead-zinc project acquisition agreement
AQ
10:53pQUALCOMM INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of QUALCOMM Incorporated - QCOM
BU
10:52pHENRY SCHEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Henry Schein, Inc. - HSIC
BU
10:52pXPO LOGISTICS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against XPO Logistics, Inc. - XPO
BU
10:52pWELBILT ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Welbilt, Inc. - WBT
BU
10:52pSUPER MICRO INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI
BU
10:52pTENARIS ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tenaris S.A. - TS
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: BlackRock, Goldman to move some fund managers to U.S. if no-deal Brexit - sources
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent weighing bid for holding company behind Korea's Nexon - sources
3TESLA : Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results and Webcast
4IMMUNOMEDICS, INC. : IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, L..
5SNAP INC : SNAP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investo..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.