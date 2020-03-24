Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

TERP, ETFC, GCAP, and FG Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:32am EDT

WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: TERP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TerraForm’s agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. Shareholders of TerraForm will receive 0.381 units of Brookfield for each share of TerraForm owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-terraform-power-inc.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ETFC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to E*TRADE’s agreement to be acquired by Morgan Stanley. Shareholders of E*TRADE will receive 1.0432 shares of Morgan Stanley for each share of E*TRADE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-etrade-financial-corporation.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GAIN Capital’s agreement to be acquired by INTL FCStone Inc. Shareholders of GAIN Capital will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of GAIN Capital owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gain-capital-holdings-inc.

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FGL Holdings’ agreement to be acquired by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Shareholders of FGL Holdings will receive $12.50 in cash or 0.2558 shares of Fidelity National Financial common stock for each share of FGL Holdings owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-fgl-holdings.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aAIR CANADA : to furlough up to 600 pilots as flight demand falls amid COVID-19
AQ
11:45aBORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO. KGAA : Players, coaches and managers waive part of their salaries
EQ
11:44aACME UNITED : Announces Change to Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
11:43aINTEL : Artificial Intelligence
PU
11:43aVISA : Up Over 11%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since June 2011 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:42aStreamlining Procurement and Sourcing Process for an Oil and Gas Company | Request a FREE Proposal for Incisive Insights
BU
11:41aCoronavirus, Market Mayhem a Tough Combination for Wall Street Traders
DJ
11:40aBOMBARDIER : halts most operations in Canada due to coronavirus
RE
11:40aSinglePoint Subsidiary Direct Solar America Moves to Virtual Solar Sales Seeing Initial Success in Multiple Sales in First Week
NE
11:39aWHITBREAD : suspends dividend, shuts hotels on coronavirus fears
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
4Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group