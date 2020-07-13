Log in
TERRAFORM POWER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TERP and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/13/2020 | 03:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: TERP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020 TerraForm Power announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Brookfield Renewable. Per the merger agreement TerraForm Power’s stockholders will receive 0.381 shares of Brookfield Renewable common stock for each share of TerraForm Power common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that TerraForm Power’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for TerraForm Power’s stockholders.

If you own shares of TerraForm Power and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you’re interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
