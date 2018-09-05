Log in
TESLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

09/05/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 9, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Tesla, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TSLA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between the expanded period of August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Tesla and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-tsla/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by October 9, 2018.

About the Lawsuits

Tesla and certain of its executives are charged with making materially false and misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material facts during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On August 7, 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk stated via Twitter that “[a]m considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” among other things, which sent Tesla shares soaring to $379.57.  From August 9-14, 2018, news agencies reported a SEC probe into the tweets and that another comment by Musk regarding financial advisors being retained for the transaction, was not true.  Then, on August 17, 2018, Musk conducted an interview lamenting his stress, demands and mindset.

On this news, the price of Tesla’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

