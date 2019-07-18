TESSCO Technologies Incorporated : Therese O'Brien Featured in AGL Magazine

Therese O'Brien, a national account executive with Tessco, was featured in two articles published by Above Ground Level (AGL) Media Group on July 11, 2019 for receiving the Chairman's Coin Award at the National Association of Tower Erectors convention, also called NATE Unite. Each year, the coin is presented to individuals selected by the chairman of the NATE board who have demonstrated excellent dedication and service to the mission of NATE.

Former NATE Chairman Jim Tracy performed the honor of presenting the coin to O'Brien. He said, 'Therese is always there, always working, never stopping. She is a wonderful Tessco example of service above self.' And Charles Kriete, Tessco senior vice president of commercial sales, product marketing and supply chain, had this to say: 'It's a testament to her dedication beyond Tessco, to the wireless industry as a whole, and we couldn't be prouder to have her as part of the Tessco team.'

O'Brien has been involved with the NATE organization from the beginning, having attended the very first NATE Conference and Expo. She is a member of Women of NATE, serves on the NATE Member Services Committee, and is the Atlantic coast regional ambassador for the NATE Wireless Industry Network. She's also served on the NATE Trade Show Committee for 13 years.

O'Brien shared this reflection, referencing the people who have had a positive impact on her career and on the wireless industry:

'I have absorbed my wireless knowledge over the years not only from my leaders but also from the vendors that I worked with, the customers and NATE members. I am proud to work in the wireless industry, and I am also proud to be a part of the NATE organization. It has afforded me the opportunity to meet and get to know the courageous and talented men and women who build and climb the towers. Without them, where would we be? And because of them, we have so much more to look forward to in the world of wireless.'

