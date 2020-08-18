Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

(TEVA) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Teva Pharmaceutical; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) ("TEVA" or the "Company") for violations of federal securities laws.

On August 18, 2020, Reuters reported that "The U.S. government sued Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday, accusing the drugmaker of causing the submission of false claims to Medicare as a result of kickbacks it paid for its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone."

Following this news, shares of Teva were down over 13% in early morning trading on August 18, 2020.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Teva shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP     
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:02pHOLLAND AMERICA LINE : Opens Bookings for 2022 Grand World Voyage and 2021 Grand Africa Voyage
PR
07:01pTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : New York files insurance fraud charges against opioid makers Teva, Allergan
RE
07:01pNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Additional conversion of lease debt to equity
AQ
07:01pLOBLAW : Canada Health Infoway and Loblaw Companies Limited Reach Agreement to Advance e-Prescribing
AQ
07:01pTeamsters Endorse Biden-Harris
PR
07:01pINSTEEL INDUSTRIES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
07:01pSETTING UP CONFERENCE CALLS : Best Practices for Better Virtual Collaboration
PU
07:01pCAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORPORATION : Announces the Appointment of Pat Augustine as Independent Member of Its Board of Directors
BU
07:00pKEEPTRUCKIN : Unveils New Safety Hub Powered by Innovative DRIVE Risk Score and AI Technology
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Tech-fueled 'everything's awesome' rally looks unstoppable
2PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : No Rotating Power Outages Needed Tonight in PG&E's Service Area
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Sweden rejects credit guarantee for struggling Norwegian A..
4MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Britain's M&S to cut 7,000 jobs in latest blow to retail sector
5CAPITA PLC : Capita's turnaround plan derailed by pandemic after first-half loss

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group