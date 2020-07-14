TEXAS CORONAVIRUS DEATHS RISE BY 87 ON TUESDAY TO 3,322 TOTAL -STATE HEALTH DEPT

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
TEXAS CORONAVIRUS DEATHS RISE BY 87 ON TUESDAY TO 3,322 TOTAL -STATE HEALTH DEPT
0
07/14/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TEXAS CORONAVIRUS DEATHS RISE BY 87 ON TUESDAY TO 3,322 TOTAL -STATE HEALTH DEPT
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38p
Atlantia makes new offer to Italy government in motorway dispute - source
RE
05:36p
Trump says he signed executive order ending preferential treatment for Hong Kong
RE
05:36p
Fed officials warn on 'thick fog' ahead for U.S. economy as recovery concerns deepen
RE
05:36p
WASDE SUPPLY AND DEMAND UPDATE
: July 2020
PU
05:31p
UK plans recommending masks in all public places - The Telegraph
RE
05:26p
Texas coronavirus deaths rise by 87 on tuesday to 3,322 total -state health dept
RE
05:26p
Texas covid-19 current hospitalizations rise by 164 to record high of 10,569 total on tuesday -state health dept
RE
05:26p
Texas coronavirus cases rise by 10,745 on tuesday to 275,058 total, breaking previous record increase of 10,351 on july 11 -state health dept
RE
05:24p
Utilities Up As Income-Seeking Investors Rotate Out Of Treasurys -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22p
Communications Services Gains Capped As Geopolitical Tensions Threaten 5G Network Plans -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
BAIDU, INC.
: EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -of..
2
Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
: UK to purge Huawei from 5G by end of 2027, siding with Trump over China
4
COMMERZBANK AG
: COMMERZBANK AG : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
5
ANTOFAGASTA PLC
: Copper retreats from 2-year high as U.S.-China tension flares
More news
HOT NEWS
NETFLIX, INC.
-1.84%
Can Netflix stay one of Wall Street's favorite pandemic stocks? Results due Thursday
BAIDU, INC.
-2.28%
Baidu : Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. -official
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
-0.24%
Auth0 Valuation Nears $2 Billion After $120 Million Funding Round
UNILEVER PLC
+0.54%
Wanted: signs of V-shaped recovery in earnings reports
LUNDIN MINING CORPOR.
-0.24%
Lundin Mining : defends early retirement package for Chile's Candelaria workers
AKZO NOBEL N.V.
-1.47%
AKZO NOBEL NV : Baader Bank downgrades from Buy to Sell
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave