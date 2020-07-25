TEXAS TOTAL COVID-19 DEATHS 4,885 ON SATURDAY VS 4,717 PREVIOUS DAY - STATE HEALTH DEPT

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
France
Deutschland
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
DOW JONES
S&P 500
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Economic calendar
Listed company
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Strategies
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Biotechnology
At the foot of the Mont Blanc
Place your bets
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
French state ownership
Education
Water
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation phase
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Guides thématiques
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
>
All News
News : Economy & Forex
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies / Forex
Cryptocurrencies
Economic Events
Press releases
TEXAS TOTAL COVID-19 DEATHS 4,885 ON SATURDAY VS 4,717 PREVIOUS DAY - STATE HEALTH DEPT
0
07/25/2020 | 05:00pm EDT
Send by mail :
Last Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
TEXAS TOTAL COVID-19 DEATHS 4,885 ON SATURDAY VS 4,717 PREVIOUS DAY - STATE HEALTH DEPT
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16p
Freight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020
PU
05:16p
NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M
: External trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-May 2020
PU
05:11p
Los angeles county covid-19 current hospitalizations at 2,598 total on saturday vs 2,470 previous day - county health dept
RE
05:11p
Los angeles county total covid-19 deaths rise by 53 on saturday - county health dept
RE
05:11p
Los angeles county total covid-19 cases rise by 3,628 on saturday, including backlog of positive results - county health dept
RE
05:11p
Los angeles county total covid-19 deaths 4,351 on saturday vs 4,300 previous day - county health dept
RE
05:11p
Los angeles county total covid-19 cases 172,325 on saturday vs 168,757 previous day - county health dept
RE
05:10p
British airways says flights between uk and spain currently expected to continue operating normally
RE
05:07p
Airline easyjet says it still plans to operate full schedule of flights between uk and spain in coming days
RE
05:00p
Texas total covid-19 deaths rise by 168 on saturday - state health dept
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED
: Oil-Field Services Giant To Cut Jobs, Spending -- WSJ
2
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
: HSBC : denies Chinese media reports that it 'framed' Huawei
3
MEITUAN DIANPING
: Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto aims to raise up to $950 million in growth push
4
BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC.
: BIOHITECH GLOBAL, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
5
MODERNA, INC.
: MODERNA : says patent ruling not to affect COVID-19 vaccine development
More news
HOT NEWS
NATUZZI S.P.A.
+54.59%
Natuzzi S p A : Renews Securitization Facility With Intesa Sanpaolo
INTEL CORPORATION
-16.24%
Intel Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; Taiwan Semiconductor ADRs Up
ADVANCED MICRO DEVIC.
+16.50%
Tech weighs on Wall St as virus cases mount
ASML HOLDING N.V.
-4.89%
Shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
GENMAB A/S
-4.37%
Genmab A/S : GSK's blood cancer drug wins European panel thumbs-up
VODAFONE GROUP PLC
-5.16%
VODAFONE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
Offre Binck
Best of des tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group
Slave