Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TEXT-Colombia central bank statement on interest rate decision

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 2% on Monday, in what analysts say is likely the last move in a reduction cycle meant to boost the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The following is a Reuters translation of the statement accompanying the bank's interest rate decision:

The board of directors of the central bank unanimously lowered its interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 2%. This decision took into consideration the following elements:

Inflation in July was 1.97% and the average of the core inflation indicators stood at 1.76%. According to surveys, inflation is expected to reach 2.87% by the end of 2021, while the two-year expectations obtained from debt papers stand at 1.56%.

The growth result in the second quarter confirms a weak aggregate demand and excess production capacity.

The June data reiterates the deterioration in the labor market and reduction in labor income.

Financial market conditions have improved compared to the beginning of the crisis and the high liquidity of international and local markets has translated into lower sovereign risk premiums and adequate access to external financing.

Additionally, there has been an adjustment in the current account deficit which is expected to continue throughout the year and which reflects lower external financing needs.

Under these conditions, the balance of risks for monetary policy suggests the convenience of providing an additional boost to the economy. The impact of monetary policy will be greater to the extent that the conditions of the pandemic allow the gradual reopening of the different sectors to continue. (Compiled by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pBuyout firm tpg explores $8 billion sale of u.s. cable operator astound - sources
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:15pOil dips as prices struggle to break through demand uncertainty
RE
03:15pINDUSTRY BULLETIN : Electric transport technology takes to the seas
PU
03:14pJ.C. Penney sale talks stall, pushing retailer to brink
RE
03:10pWRAPUP 1 -Framework complete, Fed faces election year call on next steps
RE
03:10pAHA AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION : to President Donald Trump Urging additional Support for Rural Hospitals and Health Systems
PU
03:04pRegulator withholds approval of Ukraine conglomerate's purchase of 25% of aerospace group
RE
02:50pJPMorgan hires Vanguard veteran to lead call center wealth managers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group