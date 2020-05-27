Log in
TFC's Dan Kern Nominated for Fund Intelligence “Trustee of the Year” Award

05/27/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

TFC Financial, an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm, is proud to announce that Chief Investment Officer Daniel S. Kern has been nominated by Fund Intelligence Group as a finalist for a 2020 Trustee of the Year Award.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005639/en/

TFC’s Dan Kern Nominated for Fund Intelligence “Trustee of the Year” Award (Photo: Business Wire)

TFC’s Dan Kern Nominated for Fund Intelligence “Trustee of the Year” Award (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Kern’s Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards nomination, in the Small Board category, honors his service as a trustee of the Green Century Funds, the first family of fossil-fuel-free, responsible, and diversified mutual funds in the United States.

Based in Boston, Green Century manages equity, balanced, and MSCI International Index funds combined with award-winning shareholder advocacy and support of environmental nonprofits. Green Century is the only mutual fund company in the U.S. wholly owned by environmental and public health nonprofit organizations.

For more than 25 years, Fund Intelligence’s Mutual Fund Industry & ETF Awards have recognized outstanding business leaders, the best creative minds, and the top performers across US asset management.

TFC chief executive officer Renée Kwok said: “All of us at TFC couldn’t be happier for Dan to see his dedicated work on behalf of Green Century’s investors recognized with this prestigious award nomination. As our CIO and chair of our investment committee, Dan leads TFC’s investment process, research activities, and portfolio strategy with rigor and thoughtfulness, always putting clients’ best interests first.”

Mr. Kern joined TFC in 2015 and is a regular contributor to US News & World Report and ThinkAdvisor.com, guest on Bloomberg’s Baystate Business, and frequent speaker at regional, national and international investment forums.

Prior to joining TFC, he was president and CIO of Advisor Partners, head of asset allocation for Charles Schwab Investment Management, and served as CFO of the Laudus Funds. Mr. Kern is a graduate of Brandeis University and earned his MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder and a former president of the CFA Society of San Francisco.


© Business Wire 2020
