TFEX News :Thailand Futures Exchange to launch "Gold Online Futures" on November 5

10/16/2018 | 04:43am CEST
                                                                                                
      TFEX Release 6/2018
                                                                                
             October 16, 2018

Thailand Futures Exchange to launch 'Gold Online Futures' on November 5

BANGKOK, October 16, 2018 - Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) is scheduled to 
launch Gold Online Futures, a cash settled futures contract from November 5
onwards.

TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said that Gold Online futures 
contract, a cash settled contract based on 99.5 percent purity gold bullion, is
designed to behave like quanto futures. Specifically, it provides market
participants as an effective way to gain exposure of global gold price movement
without the corresponding risk of adverse exchange rate fluctuations. Thus, it
would appeal to investors who have specific view on the gold price movement and
want to trade without concern from exchange rate fluctuation.

TFEX's Gold Online Futures is denominated in Thai Baht with a multiplier of 300 
and will be settled against LBMA gold price on the last trading day. Gold Online
Futures is available for trading weekday from 9:15 a.m. until 11.55 p.m,
Bangkok time.

For more information, please visit www.TFEX.co.th, or call (66) 0 2009 9999.
______________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

SET - The Stock Exchange of Thailand published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:42:04 UTC
