TFEX Release 6/2018 October 16, 2018 Thailand Futures Exchange to launch 'Gold Online Futures' on November 5 BANGKOK, October 16, 2018 - Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) is scheduled to launch Gold Online Futures, a cash settled futures contract from November 5 onwards. TFEX Managing Director Rinjai Chakornpipat said that Gold Online futures contract, a cash settled contract based on 99.5 percent purity gold bullion, is designed to behave like quanto futures. Specifically, it provides market participants as an effective way to gain exposure of global gold price movement without the corresponding risk of adverse exchange rate fluctuations. Thus, it would appeal to investors who have specific view on the gold price movement and want to trade without concern from exchange rate fluctuation. TFEX's Gold Online Futures is denominated in Thai Baht with a multiplier of 300 and will be settled against LBMA gold price on the last trading day. Gold Online Futures is available for trading weekday from 9:15 a.m. until 11.55 p.m, Bangkok time. For more information, please visit www.TFEX.co.th, or call (66) 0 2009 9999. ______________________________________________________________________