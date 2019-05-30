TFF Pharmaceuticals Raises $8.17 Million and Expands Leadership Team with New CFO and Director Appointments

TFF
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFF), an early-stage biopharmaceutical
company focused on developing and commercializing new inhalation drug
products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung
conditions, today announced it has closed an $8.17 million offering of
Series A Preferred Stock. The proceeds from this transaction will
provide additional funding for the progress of the Company’s current
research and development programs.
TFF Pharmaceuticals’ initial focus is on dry powder drugs for inhalation
of both biologic and small molecule drugs that currently cannot be
formulated for dry powder delivery by other means. TFF’s technology,
which is a combination of more than 30 patents and applications, is
licensed exclusively from the University
of Texas at Austin.
“We are grateful to our investors for their continued support of our
groundbreaking efforts to create new treatments of pulmonary diseases
and conditions, like lung transplant, severe asthma, COPD and pulmonary
infections,” said Glenn
Mattes, CEO of TFF Pharmaceuticals.
National
Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National
Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: NHLD), is acting as sole placement agent
for the offering. The Liquid
Venture Partners group at National Securities Corporation was
responsible for sourcing and executing the offering.
Expansion of Leadership Team and Board of Directors
The Company is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team
with the appointment of Kirk
Coleman as Chief Financial Officer. Since 2012, Mr. Coleman has also
served as an executive officer of Steelhead Capital Management, LLC, and
Bios Partners, LP, a venture capital firm focused on investment in
early-stage and growth-stage biotech and medical device companies. From
1998 to 2008, he was Treasurer for EFO Holdings, LP, a family office.
Mr. Coleman has over 20 years of experience in venture capital
investments. He received a BBA in Accounting from Texas Christian
University in 1995.
Mr. Coleman said, “I am very excited to be working with TFF
Pharmaceuticals. The company’s breakthrough technology, strong
foundation, seasoned leadership and loyal investors have brought them
rapid progress and early success. I look forward to contributing even
more to that success.”
The Company also announced that Randy
Thurman has been appointed to the Board of Directors and will serve
as chairman of TFF’s audit committee. Mr. Thurman is an accomplished
industry and board veteran with more than 30 years of leadership
experience in the life sciences industry. He is currently a senior
healthcare operating executive with BC Partners, and chairman of both
Zest Dental Solutions Inc. and Outlook Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq:
OTLK).
Previously, Mr. Thurman served as Founder, Chairman and CEO of VIASYS
Healthcare, Inc., which he led to a $1.5 billion acquisition by Cardinal
Health. Before that Mr. Thurman had served as President of both Rorer
Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rhone-Polenc Rorer Pharmaceuticals Inc.;
Executive Chairman of Enzon Corporation, where he led a successful
turnaround; and CEO of Corning Life Sciences. Additionally, Mr. Thurman
has been a member of the board for more than 15 public and private
companies, completed over 30 acquisitions and led 5 IPOs and public
financings.
“I look forward to lending my industry experience to TFF Pharmaceuticals
in order to continue their growth trajectory and make a positive impact
on their progress,” said Randy Thurman.
CEO Glenn Mattes said, “Kirk and Randy will add significant value to our
company and our growth initiatives. Kirk’s strategic and financial
expertise and Randy’s leadership experience in healthcare technology
will assist TFF in taking full advantage of the enormous opportunities
ahead of us.”
About TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and commercialization of new inhalation
products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung
conditions. In early testing the Thin Film Freezing (TFF) proprietary
platform significantly improved the solubility of drugs that have poor
water solubility.
The Company has generated numerous formulations for dry powder delivery
to the lungs. The initial focus is on dry powder drugs for inhalation of
both biologic and small molecule drugs that currently cannot be
formulated for dry powder delivery by other means. TFF Pharmaceuticals
expects that these dry powder formulations, which can be delivered
directly to the lungs via inhaler, will avoid certain negative side
effects that come from delivering these drugs systematically. For more
information, visit TFF
Pharmaceuticals.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor
shall there be any sale of any such securities in any jurisdiction in
which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such
jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be
considered “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are
based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and
uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely
from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are
not limited to, statements regarding TFF’s expected use of the proceeds
from its Series A financing round; the market opportunity for TFF’s
product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of
TFF. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ significantly from those predicted include
TFF’s ability to: make commercially available its products and
technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic
alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution
of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets;
accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional
funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on
forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are
made. Except as required by law, TFF does not undertake any obligation
to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information,
events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events.
