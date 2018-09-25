TFWA: Latest Retail Technology on Display at the Duty Free and Travel Retail Industry’s Biggest Annual Event

Leading duty free and travel retail trade body Tax Free World Association (TFWA) will highlight the latest digital trends and technological innovations in retail at the TFWA Digital Village, taking place in Cannes this October.

The duty free and travel retail industry is valued close to US $70 billion and growing at a rate that far exceeds that on the high street in many parts of the world. This makes it an attractive area for retail technology companies looking to develop their business or showcase new products and services.

The TFWA Digital Village will run alongside the association’s main exhibition and conference, which attracts around 12,000 visitors, and will feature exhibitors from companies specialising in areas such as virtual and augmented reality, CRM, and e-commerce.

Along with over 500 exhibitors at the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, around 30 companies will exhibit at the TFWA Digital Village. Among these are SKYdeals, which has built the first inflight e-commerce website for passengers using onboard Wi-Fi, while start-up Airfree offers passengers a digital marketplace that allows retailers to sell their products online, providing a great opportunity to monetise the time passengers spend on a flight.

It is in traveller engagement that digital technology is having the greatest visual impact, and activations, pop-ups and retail environments at the airport are now richer thanks to tools that blur the boundary between real and virtual. Blynk is one company that aims to use these technologies to create truly personal experiences, and 4Dshopper uses virtual reality to simulate the in-store performance of product launches and shop layouts at duty free and travel retail shops.

In busy environments like airports, it can be difficult to reach potential customers with marketing messages, and Dr. Banner uses location data to allow advertisers to target potential shoppers within precisely defined areas.

Chinese travellers are probably the world’s most influential airport shoppers, and CNPay, which brings innovative payment technology to marketing platforms via China’s most powerful social media, will also be present.

The TFWA Digital Village takes place at the Gare Maritime in Cannes from Tuesday 2nd October to Friday 5th October.

