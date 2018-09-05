Log in
TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

09/05/2018

Section 19A approved medicine:

EURO-K 600 Potassium Chloride 600mg Sustained Release Tablets USP, 100 and 500 tablets bottle

Import and supply approved until: 30 November 2018

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • SPAN K potassium chloride 600mg tablet bottle - ARTG 27978
  • SLOW-K potassium chloride 600mg tablet (reformulation 2) jar - ARTG 76769
  • DURO-K potassium chloride 600mg tablet jar - ARTG 79739

Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516

Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060

Section 19A approved medicine:

Dilute Adrenaline (Epinephrine) 1:10,000 Injection, 1mg/10mL ampoule

Import and supply approved until: 31 October 2018

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • ADRENALINE-LINK 1:10,000 1mg/10mL adrenaline (epinephrine) acid tartrate injection BP ampoule - ARTG 119194
  • ASPEN ADRENALINE INJECTION adrenaline (epinephrine) 1 mg/10 mL solution for injection ampoule - ARTG 162463

Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516

Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 02:26:00 UTC
