TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Section 19A approved medicine:
EURO-K 600 Potassium Chloride 600mg Sustained Release Tablets USP, 100 and 500 tablets bottle
Import and supply approved until: 30 November 2018
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
-
SPAN K potassium chloride 600mg tablet bottle - ARTG 27978
-
SLOW-K potassium chloride 600mg tablet (reformulation 2) jar - ARTG 76769
-
DURO-K potassium chloride 600mg tablet jar - ARTG 79739
Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516
Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060
Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product
Section 19A approved medicine:
Dilute Adrenaline (Epinephrine) 1:10,000 Injection, 1mg/10mL ampoule
Import and supply approved until: 31 October 2018
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:
-
ADRENALINE-LINK 1:10,000 1mg/10mL adrenaline (epinephrine) acid tartrate injection BP ampoule - ARTG 119194
-
ASPEN ADRENALINE INJECTION adrenaline (epinephrine) 1 mg/10 mL solution for injection ampoule - ARTG 162463
Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516
Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060
Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product