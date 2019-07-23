TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Section 19A approved medicine:
DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection
Import and supply approved until: 31 May 2020
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection - ARTG 261212

RADPHARM MAA kit for the production of Technetium (99mTc) Macrosalb powder for injection multidose vial - ARTG 54860
Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation T/A ANSTO ABN 47 956 969 590
Approval holder phone number: 1800 251 572
Section 19A approved medicine:
BCG Vaccine SSI - Mycobacterium bovis BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin), Danish strain 1331 (AJ Vaccines) with Diluted Sauton SSI
Import and supply approved until: 3 June 2020
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

BCG VACCINE Mycobacterium bovis (Mycobacterium bovis (Bacillus Calmette and Guerin (BCG) strain) (BCG) strain) 1.5mg powder for injection multidose vial with diluent vial - ARTG 53569
Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516
Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060
Section 19A approved medicine:
Fentanyl 0.05 mg/ml solution for injection 100microgram in 2mL ampoules
Import and supply approved until: 31 October 2019
Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

ASPEN FENTANYL fentanyl (as citrate) 100 microgram/2 mL solution for injection - ARTG 170929

DBL FENTANYL 100 microgram/2mL (as citrate) injection USP ampoule - ARTG 107025

Fentanyl GH Solution for Injection 100 microgram/2 mL ampoule - ARTG 201872
Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892
Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261
