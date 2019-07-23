Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 11:55pm EDT

Section 19A approved medicine:

DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection

Import and supply approved until: 31 May 2020

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection - ARTG 261212
  • RADPHARM MAA kit for the production of Technetium (99mTc) Macrosalb powder for injection multidose vial - ARTG 54860

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation T/A ANSTO ABN 47 956 969 590

Approval holder phone number: 1800 251 572

Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product

Section 19A approved medicine:

BCG Vaccine SSI - Mycobacterium bovis BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin), Danish strain 1331 (AJ Vaccines) with Diluted Sauton SSI

Import and supply approved until: 3 June 2020

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • BCG VACCINE Mycobacterium bovis (Mycobacterium bovis (Bacillus Calmette and Guerin (BCG) strain) (BCG) strain) 1.5mg powder for injection multidose vial with diluent vial - ARTG 53569

Link Medical Products Pty Ltd ABN 73 010 971 516

Approval holder phone number: 1800 181 060

Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product

Section 19A approved medicine:

Fentanyl 0.05 mg/ml solution for injection 100microgram in 2mL ampoules

Import and supply approved until: 31 October 2019

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

  • ASPEN FENTANYL fentanyl (as citrate) 100 microgram/2 mL solution for injection - ARTG 170929
  • DBL FENTANYL 100 microgram/2mL (as citrate) injection USP ampoule - ARTG 107025
  • Fentanyl GH Solution for Injection 100 microgram/2 mL ampoule - ARTG 201872

Medsurge Healthcare Pty Ltd ABN 92 124 728 892

Approval holder phone number: 1300 788 261

Show more information about Indications of the section 19A approved product

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 03:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aMalaysia Inflation Picked Up in June
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:05aMalaysia's June consumer prices rise at fastest pace in over a year
RE
07/23TGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages
PU
07/23Oil edges higher on U.S. inventory decline, escalating Mideast tensions
RE
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE
07/23Euro plumbs two-month low ahead of ECB, pound under pressure
RE
07/23Euro plumbs two-month low ahead of ECB, pound under pressure
RE
07/23Asia stocks welcome trade talks, euro on defensive
RE
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Big Tech faces broad U.S. Justice Department antitrust probe
2White House's Kudlow hopeful on U.S.-China trade talks, agriculture buys
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : to create privacy panel, pay $5 billion to U.S. to settle allegations
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Japan's Nissan to double global job cuts to over 10,000 - source
5AMAZON.COM : UPS launches drone business, seeks to certify multiple pilots
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group