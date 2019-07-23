TGA Therapeutic Goods Administration : Database of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages

Section 19A approved medicine:

DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection

Import and supply approved until: 31 May 2020

Medicine in short supply/unavailable:

DRAXIMAGE MAA kit for the preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Albumin Aggregated Injection - ARTG 261212

RADPHARM MAA kit for the production of Technetium (99mTc) Macrosalb powder for injection multidose vial - ARTG 54860

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation T/A ANSTO ABN 47 956 969 590

Approval holder phone number: 1800 251 572

